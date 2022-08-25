The Best Underwear on Sale at Amazon: Shop Deals on Customer-Favorite Underwear for Women and Men
If stocking up on underwear is top of mind, it's time to take advantage of Amazon's early Labor Day deals. Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off underwear from top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Fruit of the Loom, and more. As a daily essential, underwear should feel comfortable without breaking the bank. With so many underwear styles and fabrics, shopping for underwear can be overwhelming, which is why we've compiled the best deals worth shopping.
You can find tons of underwear on Amazon, some with bargains you won't be able to pass up. With sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like briefs, bikini briefs, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, panty, thong, and more, consider these top picks to give your underwear drawer a refresh this fall.
Below, shop the best underwear on sale from Amazon.
Women's Underwear
This three-pack of cotton stretch bikini panties is highly rated on Amazon.
These seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 40,000 five star reviews.
You can never have too many pairs of cotton briefs and you can't beat this price!
Working out in these Under Armour underwear is a great idea. This underwear features a stretchy fabric with added breathability and moisture-wicking properties.
These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort.
You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are.
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe.
A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.
Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors.
Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable.
These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage.
Cotton bikini panties are a must-have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
Men's Underwear
With over 4,000 5-star reviews, this underwear has the ultimate comfort and is forever a classic. Plus, it's 58% off.
These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.
These trunks are made with luxuriously soft modal fabric and a soft waistband for additional comfort.
This bestseller underwear has received more than 168,000 5-star reviews and a 6-pack costs under $20.
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease.
