The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her She'll Really Love

Just when you thought gifting ended with the holidays, Valentine’s Day sneaks in.

If you’ve already exhausted your gift ideas last year, we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for your bestie, mom, sister, yourself or giving a hint to your S.O., we’ve done the brunt of the work for you by scouring the internet to find the best gifts that’ll go to good use.

Get into the mood with Diptyque’s limited-edition scented candle, inspired by Paris (swoon), or encourage your gal-pal to start snapping pics of 2020 memories with the Polaroid Snap Touch camera.

Check out the rest of ET Style’s top picks of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Paris en Fleur Candle Diptyque Nordstrom Paris en Fleur Candle Diptyque Diptyque's limited-edition candle is the epitome of a Valentine's Day gift. A tribute to Paris, the City of Love, this romantic candle boasts scents of fresh chypre and rose petals blended with patchouli. Makes for a perfect vanity table decor, too. $74 at Nordstrom

French Terry Sweats Entireworld Nordstrom French Terry Sweats Entireworld You can't scroll through Instagram nowadays without seeing rising brand Entireworld's colorful sweatsuits (celebs like Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Dunst are fans of the line). From seven colors to choose from, the French terry matching set will be her lounge uniform all winter long. FRENCH TERRY SWEATSHIRT $88 at Nordstrom FRENCH TERRY SWEATPANTS $88 at Nordstrom

Master Brush Set Makeup by Mario x Sephora Sephora Master Brush Set Makeup by Mario x Sephora Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has teamed up with Sephora to create a limited-edition collection of vegan, synthetic fiber makeup brushes. This 13-piece set is packed with essential tools that'll be used in heavy rotation by the makeup maven in your life. $199 at Sephora

Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings Spanx Macy's Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings Spanx She'll thank you for gifting her this bestselling faux-leather day-to-night legging. It'll become her wardrobe staple for seasons to come. $98 at Macy's

Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display Polaroid Amazon Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display Polaroid A Polaroid with all the modern convenience. The slim pocket-size camera lets you print pics right away and is ideal for travel. The touchscreen display makes framing and capturing easy, too. $150 at Amazon

Carina Boots Madewell Shopbop Carina Boots Madewell Snakeskin booties that are equally versatile as they are trendy. $198 at Shopbop

'90s Party Caboodle Set Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters '90s Party Caboodle Set Urban Outfitters This fun, nostalgic Caboodle set, filled with three scrunchies, six flip clips and four butterfly clips, is the throwback gift. $20 at Urban Outfitters

CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw Barefoot Dreams This super soft Chrissy Teigen-approved microfiber blanket is the best companion for movie nights. $125 at Nordstrom

Tall Vase with Motif H&M H&M Tall Vase with Motif H&M No one will believe you that this gorgeous painted motif vase is just under $30. Stick some flowers in and you're all set. $30 at H&M

3-Month Flower Subscription Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers 3-Month Flower Subscription Enjoy Flowers Speaking of flowers, give the gift of multiple flower deliveries with a Enjoy Flowers subscription plan. A 3-month prepay is $56.05 per delivery, a 6-month prepay is $54.58 per delivery and a 12-month prepay is $50.15 per delivery. Check out our sister site CNET's top picks of flower delivery services. $56.05 per delivery at Enjoy Flower

Byredo Suede Hand Wash, 450ml Net-a-Porter Byredo Suede Hand Wash, 450ml Nothing makes a bathroom chicer than a tall bottle of luxurious hand soap. We are obsessed with this Byredo option that houses notes of fruity bergamot, florals and amber. $65 at Net-a-Porter

Satin Sleep Set in Leopard Kitsch Kitsch Satin Sleep Set in Leopard Kitsch Not only will she get a satin pillowcase, this set includes a matching eye mask and a scrunchie -- and it'll only cost you $36. What a score. $36 at Kitsch

