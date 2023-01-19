If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, there's nothing better and easier than a wine subscription. If there's one gift we can't get enough of during the cozy seasons, it's anything wine-related. Whether it's a gorgeous new glass set to add to our bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a box full of tasty new bottles to try, a wine gift is perfect for any occasion. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every kind of wine lover.

For a crowd-pleasing gift any wine aficionado will appreciate, we recommend trying a wine club or subscription box. Convenient to gift with varied price points, most wine subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.

Below, shop our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses, and accessories for the wine lovers in your life ahead of Valentine's Day 2023.

The Best Wine Club and Subscription Boxes

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. STARTING AT $90 Shop Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. STARTING AT $60 Shop Now

Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 Shop Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. STARTING AT $43 Shop Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Plus, Plonk offers free shipping on all orders. STARTING AT $110 Shop Now

The Best Wine Glasses and Accessories

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Shop Now

