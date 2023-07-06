Shop

The Best Vitamix Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Save on Top-Rated Blenders to Upgrade Your Kitchen

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can already score incredible savings on top-rated models to upgrade your kitchen this summer.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s Vitamix blender sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this summer. 

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550$496

RIght now, Amazon has can't-miss early Prime Day deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Keep reading to shop all of the best Vitamix deals and refresh your kitchen for the summer seaason.

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save now on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550$490
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Smart Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$550$500
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$630$523
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs. 

$155$119
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Amazon
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.

Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches. 

$149$113
Vitamix 48 oz. Aer Disc Container
Vitamix Aer Disc Container, 48 oz.
Amazon
Vitamix 48 oz. Aer Disc Container

The Aer Disc container is compatible with all full-size Vitamix blenders. It is perfect for crafting cocktails this summer. 

$155$145

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

