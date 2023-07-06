The Best Vitamix Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Save on Top-Rated Blenders to Upgrade Your Kitchen
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can already score incredible savings on top-rated models to upgrade your kitchen this summer.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s Vitamix blender sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this summer.
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
RIght now, Amazon has can't-miss early Prime Day deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Keep reading to shop all of the best Vitamix deals and refresh your kitchen for the summer seaason.
Save now on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.
Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs.
Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches.
The Aer Disc container is compatible with all full-size Vitamix blenders. It is perfect for crafting cocktails this summer.
