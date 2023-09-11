Upgrade your kitchen and whip up delicious smoothies with these Vitamix blender deals at Amazon.
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of deals on top-rated models to help you upgrade your worn-out blender ahead of the fall season.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Amazon has can't-miss deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now.
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix Immersion
Vitamix Immersion
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
Vitamix 48 oz. Container
Vitamix 48 oz. Container
This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It also comes with a vented lid and Mini-Tamper designed to help process food without touching the blades.
Vitamix Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix Stainless Steel Container
The best-selling Vitamix Stainless Steel Container is compatible with with all full-size blender models. It is perfect for crafting cocktails or soups for any fall occasion.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: