The Best Vitamix Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Highly-Rated Blenders and Containers

Best Vitamix Deals
Vitamix
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:42 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

Upgrade your kitchen and whip up delicious smoothies with these Vitamix blender deals at Amazon.

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of deals on top-rated models to help you upgrade your worn-out blender ahead of the fall season.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Amazon has can't-miss deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now. 

Vitamix ONE Blender

Vitamix ONE Blender
Amazon

Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more.

$250 $224

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550 $480

Shop Now

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$630 $565

Shop Now

Vitamix Immersion

Vitamix Immersion
Vitamix

Vitamix Immersion

Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.

$150 $126

Shop Now

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

Vitamix 48 oz. Container
Amazon

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It also comes with a vented lid and Mini-Tamper designed to help process food without touching the blades.

$165 $150

Shop Now

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container
Amazon

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container

The best-selling Vitamix Stainless Steel Container is compatible with with all full-size blender models. It is perfect for crafting cocktails or soups for any fall occasion. 

$200 $160

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

