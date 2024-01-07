Upgrade your kitchen in the new year and shop the best Vitamix blender deals available at Amazon.
Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or have adopted a smoothie-making lifestyle in the new year, a great blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Vitamix makes the best blenders on the market, which may make it seem like deals on the brand's premium blenders would be hard to come by. Luckily, with Amazon's winter sale, you can now score one at the lowest price the internet has to offer.
The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of deals on top-rated models to help you add one to your lineup of kitchen gadgets for 2024.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but these Amazon deals makes it easier with steep discounts. From the high-end A3500 Ascent Series to the afforable E310 Explorian that does not sacrifice on quality or durability, we've rounded up all the impressive Vitamix sales happening today. Each of these holy grail appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Ahead, shop the best Vitamix deals for every kind of cook.
The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop Now
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
A blender that makes preparing meals easier. A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
A blender with five program settings for convenience to walk away and confidence of consistent results.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save 28% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
