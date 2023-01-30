The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to $100 On High Performance Blenders
With the Super Bowl swiftly approaching and holidays on the horizon, you’re going to need all the kitchen help you can get. Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything this winter season. Right now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of with this week's Vitamix sale. Now through February 12, you can save up to $100 on full-size blenders and the Immersion Blender.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. Right now, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is over $50 off.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get $50 off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now.
Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix's top-rated blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Step up your kitchen skills or try out some new soup recipes this winter with the best Vitamix deals, below.
Best Vitamix Blender Deals to Shop Now
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
Save $100 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer.
Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.
The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features.
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets.
