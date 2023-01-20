Shopping

The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop This Winter: Save Now On Top-Rated Blenders

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
vitamix days sale
Vitamix

With the new year in full swing and more holidays on the horizon, you’re going to need all the kitchen help you can get. Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything this winter season. Right now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of with Amazon's deals and Vitamix's New Year's Sale.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. Right now, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is over $90 off on Amazon. 

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get $93 off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now. 

$630$537

Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix's top-rated blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Whether you want to step up your kitchen skills or try out some new soup recipes this winter, check out the best Vitamix deals to shop now. 

Best Vitamix Blender Deals

Vitamix A3500 Blender
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix
Vitamix A3500 Blender

Save $100 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer. 

$700$600
Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Bundle
A3500 Entertaining Blender Bundle
Vitamix
Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Bundle

Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.

$800$700
Vitamix A2500 Blender
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix A2500 Blender

Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.

$550$500
Vitamix A2300 Blender
Vitamix A2300
Vitamix
Vitamix A2300 Blender

The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features. 

$500$450
Vitamix ONE
Vitamix One
Amazon
Vitamix ONE

Vitamix ONE is a streamlined version of the original Vitamix, updated for the company's 100th anniversary

$250$150
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. 

$350$300 AT AMAZON
$350$300 AT VITAMIX
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender

This variable speed Vitamix 5200 Blender is ideal for blending medium and large batches. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control. 

$550$397
Vitamix 5300 Blender
5300
Vitamix
Vitamix 5300 Blender

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets.

$560$510
Vitamix 7500 Blender
7500
Vitamix
Vitamix 7500 Blender

With a 64-ounce low-profile container, the 7500 blender is a versatile choice for any kitchen. 

$600$458

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Shop Highly-Rated Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now

The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now

Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen

The Best Keurig Deals: Save Now on Single-Serve Coffee Makers

The Best Meal Kit Deals in January: Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype