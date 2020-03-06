Walking is one of our favorite ways to exercise. It's low impact, you can maintain a conversation about last night’s Bachelor episode while doing it and, well, who’s ever heard of a serious walking injury?

Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoes or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain. We have all been there: Your “dogs start barking” and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up.

We rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Browse through ET Style's top picks, below.

Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics Amazon Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics The gel in the midsole of this pair of Asics has built-in shock absorption, which makes your steps feel soft and steady. That will come in handy especially if you’re walking in the woods or on uneven pavement. Starting at $53 at Amazon

Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's The plant-based foam insoles on these Dr. Scholl's sustainable walking sneakers are extra cushy. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and topcloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and rubber makes up the durable outsole. These lightweight walking shoes come in both breathable mesh and full-grain leather. $100 at Nordstrom

FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance Macy's FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance These shoes happen to be slip-ons sneakers, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have Memory Sole inserts, meaning they meld perfectly to your foot. REGULARLY $65 $55 at Macy's

Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Amazon Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does this comfortable footwear have good arch support, but the sole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. Starting at $79 at Amazon

Air Max 270 React Nike Foot Locker Air Max 270 React Nike This super-stylish pair of Nike walking sneakers is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do these comfortable walking shoes have a literal air pocket for shock absorption, but they also include a foam midsole for a softer and spongier step. And because they're Nikes, they come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways. $150 at Foot Locker

ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Shopbop ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney The cushion and good arch support found in this sleek pair of shoes allow for maximum comfort, even on longer walks. These shoes include a rounded toe box for comfort and rubber sole for traction. Oh, and the gold hue will make you feel like a million bucks. $220 at Shopbop

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Many fashionistas tout Allbirds Wool Runners as the most comfortable pair of sneakers they have ever worn. These Allbirds are legit made from wool, meaning they are soft, comfortable and pillow-like on the inside yet durable and breathable on the outside. As some of the lightest sneakers on the market, these athletic shoes are designed to replicate the anatomical flexibility of your feet, which distributes your weight as you walk. $95 at Allbirds

Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka Amazon Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. Starting at $38 at Amazon

1165v1 Fresh Foam Walking Shoe New Balance Amazon 1165v1 Fresh Foam Walking Shoe New Balance Stability and comfort are the name of the game with these New Balance walking sneakers, which feature a strategically engineered design that includes a lugged rubber outsole and premium cushioning to protect your joints while absorbing impact. If you're on your feet all day long, these shoes were made for you. Starting at $37 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Shoes for Every Outfit

6 Best Running Shoes Perfect for Every Type of Runner

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More