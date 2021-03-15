With spring just days away, many of us are refining our 2021 fitness goals. Whether you are trying to stay fit, or get healthy, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is so important. Some people want intense spin workouts, while others prefer yoga. Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Another benefit is that people who walk at a moderate intensity regularly have a lower risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: Your "dogs start barking" and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking shoe.

What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long, cushions your heel and supports your arches. (Plus, it still should be a stylish walking shoe and look cute.) Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoe options or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.

We rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women (check out our best running shoes if that is your thing) that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Browse through ET Style's top picks for the best walking shoes, below.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe Amazon New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe This walking sneaker doubles as a trail running shoe from New Balance. It features a rounded toe box and rubber sole for traction and foam inserts for comfort. FROM $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion Shoebacca New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion These New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion are rated as one of the best walking shoes around. $85 AT SHOEBACCA BUY NOW

Nike Air Max 270 React Nike Nike Air Max 270 React This super-stylish pair of Nike Air Max 270 React walking sneakers is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do these comfortable walking shoes have a literal air pocket for shock absorption, but they also include a foam midsole for a softer and spongier step. And because they're Nikes, they come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways. $128 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $160) BUY NOW

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe Zulily New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe Stability and comfort are the name of the game with these New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe, which feature a strategically engineered design that includes a lugged rubber outsole and premium cushioning to protect your joints while absorbing impact. If you're on your feet all day long, these shoes were made for you. $40 AT ZULILY (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Amazon Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe As its name implies, the Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 walking shoe has gel cushioning in the midsole and built-in shock absorption, which makes your steps feel soft and steady. These comfortable shoes also feature breathable mesh, lace-up closure and a padded tongue -- all of that will come in handy if you’re hiking in the woods or walking on uneven pavement. STARTING AT $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) BUY NOW

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) BUY NOW

Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Amazon Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118) BUY NOW

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Zappos Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does this comfortable footwear a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. $140 AT ZAPPOS BUY NOW

New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers DSW New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers The New Balance Fuelcore NERGIZE Sneakers happen to be slip-ons sneakers, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have removable memory sole insole, meaning they meld perfectly to your foot. $60 AT DSW (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Merrell Range AC+ DSW Merrell Range AC+ These Merrell Range AC+ lace-up sneakers are perfect for when you're ready for some action. This footwear has a 3D knit upper made with breathable mesh and a stretchy material. These sneakers are a stylish walking shoe option that can be worn as a street walking shoe and durable enough for hikes or for trail runners. $85 AT DSW (REGULARLY $120) BUY NOW

Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker The plant-based foam insoles on these Dr. Scholl's sustainable walking sneakers are extra cushy and super comfortable shoes. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and top cloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and a durable rubber outsole. This lace-up sneaker has a round toe design for a roomier fit and comes in both breathable mesh and full-grain leather. $60 AND UP AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Saucony Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe Amazon Saucony Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe This Saucony Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe is designed with a sock-like fit and built for a multitude of surfaces, including grass, trails and gravel. One of the most popular walking shoes for women, they feature a lightweight foam insole and a thin yet durable (and breathable) mesh upper, plus a soft rubber outsole. The minute you lace up this athletic shoe, you will notice that you exude comfort and style. $48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) BUY NOW

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

