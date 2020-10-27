Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Another benefit is that people who walk at a moderate intensity regularly have a lower risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: Your "dogs start barking" and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up. These are blatant signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking shoe.

What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long, cushions your heel and supports your arches. (Plus, it still should be a stylish walking shoe and look cute.) Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoe options or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.

We rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women (check out our best running shoes if that is your thing) that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Many fashionistas tout Allbirds Wool Runners as the most comfortable pair of sneakers they have ever worn. These Allbirds are legit made from wool, meaning they are soft, comfortable and pillow-like on the inside yet durable and breathable on the outside. As some of the lightest sneakers on the market, these athletic shoes are designed to replicate the anatomical flexibility of your feet, which distributes your weight as you walk. $95 at Allbirds

Merrell Range AC+ Merrell Amazon Merrell Range AC+ Merrell These Merrell Range AC+ lace-up sneakers are perfect for when you're ready for some action. This footwear has a 3D knit upper made with breathable mesh and a stretchy material. These sneakers are a stylish walking shoe option that can be worn as a street walking shoe and durable enough for hikes or for trail runners. $119.95 at Amazon

Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics Amazon Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics As its name implies, the Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 walking shoe has gel cushioning in the midsole and built-in shock absorption, which makes your steps feel soft and steady. These comfortable shoes also feature breathable mesh, lace-up closure and a padded tongue -- all of that will come in handy if you’re hiking in the woods or walking on uneven pavement. Starting at $52 at Amazon

Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Vionic Amazon Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Vionic Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead. $116.45 at Amazon

Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's The plant-based foam insoles on these Dr. Scholl's sustainable walking sneakers are extra cushy and super comfortable shoes. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and top cloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and a durable rubber outsole. This lace-up sneaker has a round toe design for a roomier fit and comes in both breathable mesh and full-grain leather. $100 at Nordstrom

FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance DSW FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance The New Balance Fuelcore NERGIZE Sneakers happen to be slip-ons sneakers, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have removable memory sole insole, meaning they meld perfectly to your foot. $59.99 at DSW

Addiction Walker Suede Brooks Zappos Addiction Walker Suede Brooks Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does this comfortable footwear a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. $139.95 at Zappos

Air Max 270 React Nike Nike Air Max 270 React Nike This super-stylish pair of Nike Air Max 270 React walking sneakers is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do these comfortable walking shoes have a literal air pocket for shock absorption, but they also include a foam midsole for a softer and spongier step. And because they're Nikes, they come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways. REGULARLY $160 $89.97 at Foot Locker

Ultraboost S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney This pair of ultra chic Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers have cushion and good arch support to allow for maximum comfort, even on longer walks. These comfortable shoes include a rounded toe box and rubber sole for traction. Oh, and the gold hue will make you feel and look like a million bucks when you wear this walking sneaker. $189 at Amazon

Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe Saucony Amazon Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe Saucony This Saucony Kilkenny XC8 Flat Track Shoe is designed with a sock-like fit and built for a multitude of surfaces, including grass, trails and gravel. One of the most popular walking shoes for women, they feature a lightweight foam insole and a thin yet durable (and breathable) mesh upper, plus a soft rubber outsole. The minute you lace up this athletic shoe, you will notice that you exude comfort and style. REGULARLY $55 $49.04 from Amazon

Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka Amazon Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. Starting at $54.95 at Amazon

Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe New Balance Zulily Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe New Balance Stability and comfort are the name of the game with these New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Walking Shoe, which feature a strategically engineered design that includes a lugged rubber outsole and premium cushioning to protect your joints while absorbing impact. If you're on your feet all day long, these shoes were made for you. $44.99 at Zulily

Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion New Balance Shoebacca Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion New Balance These New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion are rated as one of the best walking shoes around. $79.95 at Shoebacca

