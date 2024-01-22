Shop ET's top picks of comfy sneakers for women that were made for walking.
Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are important, but walking shoes are especially essential. Some people prefer an intense workout or yoga classes, but walking takes us back to basics. Walking is a wonderful form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends or get out of your head and enjoy nature.
But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have an aching pain in the soles of your feet or an annoying shooting pain in your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a sturdy and well-designed pair.
Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.
No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the winter, shop the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2024
HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption.
Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe
Designed for high-performance fitness walking, the Ryka Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe features a breathable engineered mesh upper and a soft Lycra-lined tongue and collar for added comfort.
New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.
Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its high energizing cushioning, making it perfect for all of your adventures.
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
ON Cloud 5 Shoes
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker
Saucony's Triumph 21 sneaker is designed with the brand's lightest-ever PWRRUN+ foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.
Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2
This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe.
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers can make you feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
ASICS Women's GT-1000 11 Running Shoes
These ASICS sneakers feature FLYTEFOAM cushioning and Rearfoot GEL technology for lightweight impact absorption.
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka's Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers
These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.
RELATED CONTENT: