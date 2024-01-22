Style

The Best Walking Shoes for Women in 2024 — Shop Hoka, Allbirds, New Balance and More

best walking shoes
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:58 PM PST, January 22, 2024

Shop ET's top picks of comfy sneakers for women that were made for walking.

Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are important, but walking shoes are especially essential. Some people prefer an intense workout or yoga classes, but walking takes us back to basics. Walking is a wonderful form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends or get out of your head and enjoy nature. 

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have an aching pain in the soles of your feet or an annoying shooting pain in your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a sturdy and well-designed pair.

Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.

No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the winter, shop the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2024

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
Zappos

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe

Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe
Amazon

Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe

Designed for high-performance fitness walking, the Ryka Devotion Plus 4 Walking Shoe features a breathable engineered mesh upper and a soft Lycra-lined tongue and collar for added comfort.

$110 $80

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.

$65 $48

Shop Now

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its high energizing cushioning, making it perfect for all of your adventures.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$60 $45

Shop Now

ON Cloud 5 Shoes

ON Cloud 5 Shoes
Nordstrom

ON Cloud 5 Shoes

Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Saucony's Triumph 21 sneaker is designed with the brand's lightest-ever PWRRUN+ foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.

$160 $147

Shop Now

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2

This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe. 

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers can make you feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$85 $75

Shop Now

ASICS Women's GT-1000 11 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's GT-1000 11 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's GT-1000 11 Running Shoes

These ASICS sneakers feature FLYTEFOAM cushioning and Rearfoot GEL technology for lightweight impact absorption.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers
Crocs

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.

$65 $40

Shop Now

