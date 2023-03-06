The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring — Allbirds, Reebok, New Balance and More
Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are important, but walking shoes are especially essential. Some people prefer an intense workout or yoga classes, but walking takes us back to basics. Walking is a wonderful form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends or get out of your head and enjoy nature.
But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have an aching pain in the soles of your feet or an annoying shooting pain in your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a sturdy and well-designed pair.
Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the season. No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the spring, check out the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below.
The Best Walking Shoes for Women
Super lightweight, cushioned sneakers for all-day comfort.
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.
This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe.
The star, known for her fitness regime, talks about her new love for Peleton as she shows off these comfortable Asics running shoes, perfect for anyone looking to get more active this spring.
For the best comfortable walking shoe, you really can't go wrong with a Ryka. This lightweight shoe uses the Anatomical Precise-Return™ insole for heel and arch support and the active foam adds additional shock and impact absorption.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does Brooks Addiction Walker footwear have a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy walking shoes aren't just cute. They're equipped with arch support that will make your feet and your podiatrist very happy.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
This walking sneaker doubles as a trail running shoe. This New Balance women trail shoe features a rounded toe box and rubber sole for traction and foam inserts for comfort.
People love the comfort of Ryka walking shoes, but if you like to walk on rough terrain, you might want to consider the Sky Walk Trail from Ryka. They have a memory-foam insole to help provide arch support through the stride along with a molded EVA midsole for stability and a durable outsole for reliable traction and shock absorption.
These shoes offer three-zone comfort that will help relieve high arches, bunions, lower back pain and prevent plantar fasciitis.
If you've never tried a Hoka, the lightweight shoe is known for extra wide design and extra cushioning, but the Bondi 7 is the most cushioned model with full-length compression-molded EVA midsole. These are designed to be comfortable for hours of use.
