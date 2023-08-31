Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.

No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the summer, shop the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2023

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $60 Shop Now

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes Amazon HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes If she's looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. $165 Shop Now

New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer Amazon New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging. $65 $60 Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking. $59 $40 Shop Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbird Allbirds Tree Dashers This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe. $135 Shop Now

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers Crocs Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.

$65 $29 Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Zappos Ryka Devotion Plus 3 For the best comfortable walking shoe, you really can't go wrong with a Ryka. This lightweight shoe uses the Anatomical Precise-Return™ insole for heel and arch support and the active foam adds additional shock and impact absorption. $100 $75 Shop Now

ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe Nordstrom ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $140 Shop Now

Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe Amazon Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking. $65 $55 Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes These comfortable Asics running shoes are perfect for anyone looking to get more active this year. $70 $50 Shop Now

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Zappos Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does Brooks Addiction Walker footwear have a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant — just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. $140 Shop Now

Ryka Sky Walk Trail Zappos Ryka Sky Walk Trail People love the comfort of Ryka walking shoes, but if you like to walk on rough terrain, you might want to consider the Sky Walk Trail shoe from Ryka. They have a memory-foam insole to help provide arch support through the stride along with a molded EVA midsole for stability and a durable outsole for reliable traction and shock absorption while hiking. $85 $72 Shop Now

