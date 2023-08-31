Shop ET's top picks of comfy sneakers for women that were made for walking.
Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.
No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the summer, shop the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2023
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
If she's looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption.
New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
Allbirds Tree Dashers
This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe.
Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers
These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.
Ryka Devotion Plus 3
For the best comfortable walking shoe, you really can't go wrong with a Ryka. This lightweight shoe uses the Anatomical Precise-Return™ insole for heel and arch support and the active foam adds additional shock and impact absorption.
ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.
ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes
These comfortable Asics running shoes are perfect for anyone looking to get more active this year.
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does Brooks Addiction Walker footwear have a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant — just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.
Ryka Sky Walk Trail
People love the comfort of Ryka walking shoes, but if you like to walk on rough terrain, you might want to consider the Sky Walk Trail shoe from Ryka. They have a memory-foam insole to help provide arch support through the stride along with a molded EVA midsole for stability and a durable outsole for reliable traction and shock absorption while hiking.
