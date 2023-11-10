From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart's Black Friday Deals is live with major deals on electric bikes.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday E-Bike Deals

Right now, you can save up to $874 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's Black Friday sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in the Black Friday deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.

Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best Black Friday e-bike deals in Walmart's sale below.

Best Black Friday E-Bike Deals at Walmart

Gocio 500W Electric Bike Walmart Gocio 500W Electric Bike This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly. $1,000 $536 Shop Now

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike Walmart Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode. $1,100 $521 Shop Now

Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike Walmart Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike Adopting a traditional women's frame, steel alloy body with low density and high strength, this e-bike is light and easy to handle. Plus, the 26-inch thick and large tires with strong grip allow you to easily deal with various road conditions. $1,000 $480 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: