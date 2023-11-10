Walmart's Black Friday sale is in full swing and includes some of this year's best deals on e-bikes.
From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart's Black Friday Deals is live with major deals on electric bikes.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday E-Bike Deals
Right now, you can save up to $874 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's Black Friday sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in the Black Friday deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.
Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best Black Friday e-bike deals in Walmart's sale below.
Best Black Friday E-Bike Deals at Walmart
Hyper Bicycles 27.5" Hero Lectro Electric Mountain Bike
Save $600 on the Hero Lectro Electric Bike from Hyper Bicycles. Designed to maximize comfort, speed and performance, this bike is lightweight and easy to store. And with the intuitive display, you can easily keep track of your ride's performance.
Gocio 500W Electric Bike
This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly.
Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike
The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode.
Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike
From rail trails to gravel, city streets, back roads, and bike paths, you can ride it all with this big wheels fat tire electric bike. It combines professional 7 speed gearing and 500W 3 levels electric assistance as well as throttle accelerating to speeds of 19.8mph.
Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike
Adopting a traditional women's frame, steel alloy body with low density and high strength, this e-bike is light and easy to handle. Plus, the 26-inch thick and large tires with strong grip allow you to easily deal with various road conditions.
Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.
