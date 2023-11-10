Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Electric Bikes to Shop Now: Save Up to $874 on E-Bikes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
E-Bike
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:10 AM PST, November 10, 2023

Walmart's Black Friday sale is in full swing and includes some of this year's best deals on e-bikes.

From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart's Black Friday Deals is live with major deals on electric bikes

Shop Walmart's Black Friday E-Bike Deals

Right now, you can save up to $874 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's Black Friday sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in the Black Friday deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.

Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best Black Friday e-bike deals in Walmart's sale below.

Best Black Friday E-Bike Deals at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 27.5" Hero Lectro Electric Mountain Bike

Hyper Bicycles 27.5" Hero Lectro Electric Mountain Bike
Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 27.5" Hero Lectro Electric Mountain Bike

Save $600 on the Hero Lectro Electric Bike from Hyper Bicycles. Designed to maximize comfort, speed and performance, this bike is lightweight and easy to store. And with the intuitive display, you can easily keep track of your ride's performance.

$999 $399

Shop Now

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

Gocio 500W Electric Bike
Walmart

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly.

$1,000 $536

Shop Now

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike
Walmart

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode.

$1,100 $521

Shop Now

Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike

Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike
Walmart

Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike

From rail trails to gravel, city streets, back roads, and bike paths, you can ride it all with this big wheels fat tire electric bike. It combines professional 7 speed gearing and 500W 3 levels electric assistance as well as throttle accelerating to speeds of 19.8mph.

$1,573 $699

Shop Now

Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike

Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike
Walmart

Colorway BK8 Women's Electric Bike

Adopting a traditional women's frame, steel alloy body with low density and high strength, this e-bike is light and easy to handle. Plus, the 26-inch thick and large tires with strong grip allow you to easily deal with various road conditions.

$1,000 $480

Shop Now

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Walmart

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.

$900 $469

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: