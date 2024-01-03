2024 is underway, but the start of a new year doesn't mean you have to wait until the next major holiday to save on must-have home essentials, tech, and beauty products. Walmart's winter savings feature low prices across every category all season long.

Whether you're trying to get the most out of your holiday gift cards or looking for new gadgets to achieve your New Year's resolutions, Walmart has you covered. The best Walmart deals right now include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, Dyson, La Mer, Nintendo and more.

Shop Walmart's Deals

The New Year deals at Walmart make home goods, electronics, fashion and luxury beauty brands along with everyday essentials more affordable. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

From noise-cancelling headphones to fan-favorite cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home Deals

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Getty Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen. $199 $169 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $89 Shop Now

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $360 Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $89 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $37 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: