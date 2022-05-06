Shopping

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Walmart Patio Furniture
Memorial Day Weekend is coming up at the end of the month. If you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers for Memorial Day on May 30, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor furniture that's both comfortable and stylish. 

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Since Memorial Day is on the horizon, you'll want plenty of places for your guests to sit and to place their drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture for just that.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Aubrey 3-Piece Stationary Chat Set
Better Homes & Gardens 3-Piece Chair Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Aubrey 3-Piece Stationary Chat Set

This 3-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens comes with two comfortable striped chairs and a matching drink table. It's the perfect seating arrangement for a Memorial Day Weekend BBQ (or just when you want to enjoy your coffee on your deck or patio).

$347$297
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece aluminum garden bistro set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

Decorate your backyard or garden entryway with this intricate aluminum bistro set. The teal chairs and table will really elevate your backyard for Memorial Day Weekend.

$249$198
Better Homes & Gardens Ashbrook 3-Person Porch Swing
Better Homes and Gardens Ashbrook 3-Person Porch Swing
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ashbrook 3-Person Porch Swing

Hang this 3-person porch swing out on your patio and enjoy the nice warm weather. Plus, this swing from Better Homes & Gardens comes equipped with comfortable cushions. 

$847
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Walmart
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy

Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well. 

$843$468
LED Lighted Parasol Patio Umbrella
LED Lighted Parasol Patio Umbrella
Walmart
LED Lighted Parasol Patio Umbrella

Keep cool from the summer heat thanks to this patio umbrella, and brighten up your backyard at night with the built-in LED lights.

$340$170
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Better Homes and Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set.  It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.

$1,097
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench
Walmart
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench

Ahead of the Memorial Day celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench. 

$95$85
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart
Walmart
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart

Memorial Day and BBQ are a classic combination. If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you. 

$197$174
Costway LED Patio Solar Umbrella
Costway LED Patio Solar Umbrella
Walmart
Costway LED Patio Solar Umbrella

Tilt this LED patio umbrella to keep the sun out of your eyes. 

$160$80
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table

Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guest nice and toasty on Memorial Day evening. 

$299
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set

Sit back and relax all summer thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set

$424
Better Homes & Gardens Venture Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Venture Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Venture Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair all summer long. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow (or two). 

$329$294
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$189
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar Counter Table
Walmart
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar

Up your outdoor entertaining game for Memorial Day Weekend 2022 with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice

$200
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with Chevron Design, Brown
Walmart
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table

We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.

$199$111

