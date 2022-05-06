The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

Memorial Day Weekend is coming up at the end of the month. If you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers for Memorial Day on May 30, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor furniture that's both comfortable and stylish.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Since Memorial Day is on the horizon, you'll want plenty of places for your guests to sit and to place their drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture for just that.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart.

Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart Walmart Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart Memorial Day and BBQ are a classic combination. If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you. $197 $174 Buy Now

