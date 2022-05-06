The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022
Memorial Day Weekend is coming up at the end of the month. If you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers for Memorial Day on May 30, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor furniture that's both comfortable and stylish.
Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Since Memorial Day is on the horizon, you'll want plenty of places for your guests to sit and to place their drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture for just that.
Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart.
This 3-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens comes with two comfortable striped chairs and a matching drink table. It's the perfect seating arrangement for a Memorial Day Weekend BBQ (or just when you want to enjoy your coffee on your deck or patio).
Decorate your backyard or garden entryway with this intricate aluminum bistro set. The teal chairs and table will really elevate your backyard for Memorial Day Weekend.
Hang this 3-person porch swing out on your patio and enjoy the nice warm weather. Plus, this swing from Better Homes & Gardens comes equipped with comfortable cushions.
Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well.
Keep cool from the summer heat thanks to this patio umbrella, and brighten up your backyard at night with the built-in LED lights.
Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set. It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.
Ahead of the Memorial Day celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench.
Memorial Day and BBQ are a classic combination. If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you.
Tilt this LED patio umbrella to keep the sun out of your eyes.
Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guest nice and toasty on Memorial Day evening.
Sit back and relax all summer thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair all summer long. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow (or two).
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
Up your outdoor entertaining game for Memorial Day Weekend 2022 with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice
We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.
