The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

By Wesley Horvath‍
Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish. We're still in the midst of summer and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates - and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Aubrey 3-Piece Stationary Chat Set
Better Homes & Gardens 3-Piece Chair Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Aubrey 3-Piece Stationary Chat Set

This 3-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens comes with two comfortable striped chairs and a matching drink table. It's the perfect seating arrangement for a weekend BBQ (or just when you want to enjoy your coffee on your deck or patio).

$347$247
Better Homes & Gardens Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion and Stand
Better Homes & Gardens Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion and Stand
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion and Stand

Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair all summer long. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow. 

 

$299
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Walmart
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy

Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well. 

$810$450
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece aluminum garden bistro set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

Decorate your backyard or garden entryway with this intricate aluminum bistro set. The teal chairs and table will really elevate your backyard for the weekend.

$249$149
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Better Homes and Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set.  It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.

$1,097$897
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar Counter Table
Walmart
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar

Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.

$200$150
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.

$150$127
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench
Walmart
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench

Ahead of the summer celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench. Featuring a powder-coated black finish, this bench can support two adults up to 500 pounds.

$95
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart
Walmart
Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart

If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you. You can save countless trips to the kitchen and the garage with this grill's attached trash bag holder.

$197$174
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table

Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guest nice and toasty on a summer evening. For those who have never used a grill before, this electric ignition system is easy to use and heats up to 50,000 BTUs.

$299
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set

Sit back and relax all summer thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set

$424$358
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$360$180
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with Chevron Design, Brown
Walmart
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table

We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.

$199$110

