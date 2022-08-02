The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish. We're still in the midst of summer and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates - and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart.

Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart Walmart Expert Grill Superior Preparation Cart If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you. You can save countless trips to the kitchen and the garage with this grill's attached trash bag holder. $197 $174 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 30 Summer Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

The 25 Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

The 12 Best Furniture Sales of 2022 to Refresh Your Home

The 17 Best Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Samsung Sale: Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

The Best Grill Deals to Shop for Summer: Save on Everything You Need for Your Next Barbecue

Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio

The Best Deals on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

Best Meat Delivery Services for Grilling Season 2022

17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long