The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Summer 2022
Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish. We're still in the midst of summer and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.
Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates - and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.
Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces from Walmart.
This 3-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens comes with two comfortable striped chairs and a matching drink table. It's the perfect seating arrangement for a weekend BBQ (or just when you want to enjoy your coffee on your deck or patio).
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair all summer long. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow.
Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well.
Decorate your backyard or garden entryway with this intricate aluminum bistro set. The teal chairs and table will really elevate your backyard for the weekend.
Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set. It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.
Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.
Ahead of the summer celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench. Featuring a powder-coated black finish, this bench can support two adults up to 500 pounds.
If you need a bit more space to prep all your burgers, hot dogs, skewers and drumsticks, then the Grill Preparation Cart from Expert Grill is perfect for you. You can save countless trips to the kitchen and the garage with this grill's attached trash bag holder.
Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guest nice and toasty on a summer evening. For those who have never used a grill before, this electric ignition system is easy to use and heats up to 50,000 BTUs.
Sit back and relax all summer thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.
