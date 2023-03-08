The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring
Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for spring. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this spring, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.
Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for spring from Walmart.
Sit back and relax with your friends thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set
An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keep vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.
The modern fountain is the perfect addition to your patio. Your stress will be soothed by the relaxing sound of water cascading from the top bowl into the smaller pillars.
Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well.
Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set. It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow.
Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
Get nice and cozy with your favorite person on this rocking 2-person loveseat.
Enjoy the cool nights around a warm and toasty fire with this fire pit. This fire pit adds a natural centerpiece to your patio.
