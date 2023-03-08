Shopping

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Patio Furniture
Walmart

Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for spring. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this spring, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates —  and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for spring from Walmart. 

Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set

Sit back and relax with your friends thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set

$493
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre 7' x 10' Outdoor Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre 7' x 10' Outdoor Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre 7' x 10' Outdoor Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs

An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keep vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.

$149
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain
Walmart
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain

The modern fountain is the perfect addition to your patio. Your stress will be soothed by the relaxing sound of water cascading from the top bowl into the smaller pillars. 

$250$200
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Walmart
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy

Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well. 

$480$432
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Better Homes and Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set.  It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.

$897
Syngar Egg Chair
Syngar Egg Chair
Walmart
Syngar Egg Chair

Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow. 

 

$240
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar Counter Table
Walmart
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar

Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.

$160
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.

$107
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$170$130
Costway Patio Glider Rocking Bench
Costway Patio Glider Rocking Bench
Walmart
Costway Patio Glider Rocking Bench

Get nice and cozy with your favorite person on this rocking 2-person loveseat.

$148$100
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit
Walmart
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit

Enjoy the cool nights around a warm and toasty fire with this fire pit. This fire pit adds a natural centerpiece to your patio.

$92$79

