The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring

Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for spring. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this spring, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for spring from Walmart.

Syngar Egg Chair Walmart Syngar Egg Chair Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow. $240 Shop Now

