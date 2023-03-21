When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, it's best to be on the lookout for unbeatable savings that make your home's new addition that much sweeter. Luckily, Samsung's Discover Samsung spring sales event is back this week — offering massive spring cleaning deals on nearly all of the brand's impressive washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room for less.

Whether you are hoping to replace an old machine ahead of the new season or looking for a new washer-dryer set, Samsung washers and dryers are majorly on sale for up to 40% off during the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung's biggest spring cleaning washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Replacing your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers available right now.

Whether years of laundry have taken their toll on your machines or you are working on a full laundry room remodel, shop the best Discover Samsung appliance deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side. Which is an added bonus.

