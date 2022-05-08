The Best Washer and Dryer Deals to Make Laundry Day Easier: Save Up to $1,000 at Samsung
Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with springtime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be game changers when it comes to keeping your clothes and bedding fresh. Currently, Samsung's limited-time offers include big discounts on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including sets. You can score a new machine for less with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.
Samsung has the best washer and dryer sale of 2022 with its best-selling laundry set for $900 off. Along with the front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry, Samsung is also taking up to $1,000 off other top-rated washer and dryer duos.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles.
From front load laundry machines to top load models, ET has curated a list of the best Samsung washer and dryer sales. Ahead, shop Samsung's can't-miss washer and dryer deals to make laundry day easier this year.
Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
The Steam Santize+ option on this dryer keeps your extra sweaty and dirty clothes clean and smelling fresh — which is a huge relief as it's starting to warm up outside. Like its washing machine counterpart, this dryer is also available in the colors ivory white or brushed black.
Thanks to the Sensor Dry system and this smart dryer's Wi-Fi connectivity, you can keep track of your laundry from your phone. Start another dry cycle or refresh your laundry with the Steam Sanitize+ option from the comfort of the SmartThings app. You can also choose between the champagne, white and brushed black color options.
Like several of Samsung's washers, dryers and pedestals, you can bundle your own laundry set and save. This bundle includes a 5.0 cu. feet Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl, 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry and two 27-inch pedestals. Revamp your laundry room with this AI-powered set.
Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Top loading washers tend to be a little bit less expensive than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, they tend to run on the quieter side.
Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
Pedestal Deals
Pedestals help lift washers and dryers off the ground, which can be beneficial if you're always leaning over to load and unload your front load machines.
This 2021 model pedestal acts as a storage drawer for any laundry supplies. Plus, it helps give your washer or dryer an extra bit of height, so you aren't straining your back as much when you bend down to finish your laundry.
