Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with springtime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be game changers when it comes to keeping your clothes and bedding fresh. Currently, Samsung's limited-time offers include big discounts on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including sets. You can score a new machine for less with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.

Samsung has the best washer and dryer sale of 2022 with its best-selling laundry set for $900 off. Along with the front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry, Samsung is also taking up to $1,000 off other top-rated washer and dryer duos.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, ET has curated a list of the best Samsung washer and dryer sales. Ahead, shop Samsung's can't-miss washer and dryer deals to make laundry day easier this year.

Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top loading washers tend to be a little bit less expensive than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, they tend to run on the quieter side.

Pedestal Deals

Pedestals help lift washers and dryers off the ground, which can be beneficial if you're always leaning over to load and unload your front load machines.

27" Pedestal Samsung 27" Pedestal This 2021 model pedestal acts as a storage drawer for any laundry supplies. Plus, it helps give your washer or dryer an extra bit of height, so you aren't straining your back as much when you bend down to finish your laundry. $279 $140 Buy Now

