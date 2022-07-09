Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with summertime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. Luckily, Samsung's washer and dryer sales include huge savings on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including laundry sets. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can score a new machine for up to 40% off with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.

Samsung has the best washer and dryer deals of 2022 with its best-selling smart laundry set bundle for $1,300 off. The washer's OptiWash automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent while the dryer's Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in 30 minutes.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Samsung washer and dryer deals happening this week. Ahead, shop more of Samsung's best washer and dryer sales to make laundry day easier for years.

Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these appliances tend to run on the quieter side.

