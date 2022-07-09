The Best Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $1,300 on Samsung's Laundry Sets
Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with summertime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. Luckily, Samsung's washer and dryer sales include huge savings on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including laundry sets. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can score a new machine for up to 40% off with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.
Samsung has the best washer and dryer deals of 2022 with its best-selling smart laundry set bundle for $1,300 off. The washer's OptiWash automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent while the dryer's Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in 30 minutes.
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Samsung washer and dryer deals happening this week. Ahead, shop more of Samsung's best washer and dryer sales to make laundry day easier for years.
Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
The Steam Santize+ option on this dryer keeps your extra sweaty and dirty clothes clean and smelling fresh — which is a huge relief as it's starting to warm up outside. Like its washing machine counterpart, this dryer is also available in the colors ivory white or brushed black.
Thanks to the Sensor Dry system and this smart dryer's Wi-Fi connectivity, you can keep track of your laundry from your phone. Start another dry cycle or refresh your laundry with the Steam Sanitize+ option from the comfort of the SmartThings app. You can also choose between the champagne, white and brushed black color options.
Like several of Samsung's washers, dryers and pedestals, you can bundle your own laundry set and save. This bundle includes a 5.0 cu. feet Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl, 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry and two 27-inch pedestals. Revamp your laundry room with this AI-powered set.
Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these appliances tend to run on the quieter side.
Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
RELATED CONTENT:
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches
This Instant Pot Dutch Oven Combo From Amazon Is Finally On Sale
The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now: Casper, Allswell and More
Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's Bestselling Frame TV Today
Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals: Get Up to 70% Off Plus $100 for Accessories
Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE For Just $50