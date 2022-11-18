The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Sleeper Sofas — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now
The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
Furniture can be a big-ticket purchase, but right now there is no better time to shop for all your home needs with Wayfair's Black Friday Sale. This incredible sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Cyber Week in the years before. We are talking massive discounts across Wayfair's site with savings up to 80% off.
Take advantage of these Wayfair Black Friday deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop the best sleeper sofa deals available during Black Friday that will look great in any home.
Unfold this sleek sofa to discover a twin sized bed that's soft from the cushiony foam. The tufting on the back and seat gives it a look of sophistication.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
With a frame made from solid wood, this bright blue futon is not only stunning, but also sturdy. Using a click-clack mechanism you can easily switch from couch to sofa bed.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
Add a pop of color to any room with this super fun pink futon. And for when guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds.
Go for a vintage look with this mustard yellow sleeper sofa with circular tufted pillows.
You'll feel snug sitting on this couch with high-density foam cushioning that has a pull-out queen mattress hidden underneath. The fabric is even stain resistant, so it will look nice longer.
Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in unusual, but fun, colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions.
Don't have space for a couch? Try out this accent chair that unfolds three times to provide a twin-sized bed.
This vegan leather sleeper sofa is undersized to fit in smaller spaces. Those with tighter living quarters will love the extra hidden storage found within this timeless piece.
If you prefer the sophisticated look of a leather sofa, this vegan leather one is gorgeous. With the large size and lush padding, you'd never know there was a queen mattress under the cushions.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
With rose gold accent legs, this convertible couch is a super sleek find. If pink doesn't go with your color scheme, they have six other stunning fabrics to choose from.
Pull out a queen size mattress from this unconventional blue leather couch. The tufted cushions are reversible in case anything ever happens to one side.
