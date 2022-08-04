The Best White Pants for Women in Summer 2022 — Good American, Spanx, Madewell and More
Summer is the perfect season to wear breezy white pants. At last, we can now pull out all those floral blouses, braided wedges and crisp, white pants from the back corners of our closet and finally treat our summer wardrobe to the light and airy touch it deserves.
As decreed by the fashion gods, white pants have long been associated with summer style. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season.
Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.
Fortunately, with the summer season now in full-swing, many of fashion's top retailers are introducing their own white pant renditions into their latest collections, including: Good American, Spanx, Madewell, Nordstrom, Athleta, Mango, Amazon and more.
Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and shop ET's 12 favorite styles below. Plus, browse the TikTok-approved Abercrombie jeans and check out the sustainable pants loved by Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, alike.
These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.
The flared pants are crafted from Cozy Earth's signature viscose-bamboo fabric. Stylish and sustainable!
Keep it casual and cute in these relaxed, cotton and linen-blend pants.
Slip into a sexy and ripped up white pant style from Free People — the perfect, airy style for summer.
Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these fringed pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this summer.
Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.
Kick back and relax in the cutest linen (and breathable) pant — available to shop in four colors from Athleta.
Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.
Get your groove on with a stretchy, flared white pant style.
From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.
These TikTok-loved jeans are available in a number of versatile colors.
Get an extra 20% off these nostalgic, '90s-inspired jeans at Good American with the promo code KOKO.
