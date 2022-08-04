Shopping

The Best White Pants for Women in Summer 2022 — Good American, Spanx, Madewell and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best White Pants for Women 2022
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Summer is the perfect season to wear breezy white pants. At last, we can now pull out all those floral blouses, braided wedges and crisp, white pants from the back corners of our closet and finally treat our summer wardrobe to the light and airy touch it deserves.

As decreed by the fashion gods, white pants have long been associated with summer style. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, with the summer season now in full-swing, many of fashion's top retailers are introducing their own white pant renditions into their latest collections, including: Good American, Spanx, Madewell, Nordstrom, Athleta, Mango, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and shop ET's 12 favorite styles below. Plus, browse the TikTok-approved Abercrombie jeans and check out the sustainable pants loved by Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, alike.

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.

$128
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

The flared pants are crafted from Cozy Earth's signature viscose-bamboo fabric. Stylish and sustainable!

$145$116
Vince Washed Cotton & Linen Blend Pants
Washed Cotton & Linen Blend Pants
Nordstrom
Vince Washed Cotton & Linen Blend Pants

Keep it casual and cute in these relaxed, cotton and linen-blend pants.

$345$242
Free People Ollie Extreme Wide Leg Jeans
Ollie Extreme Wide Leg Jeans
Free People
Free People Ollie Extreme Wide Leg Jeans

Slip into a sexy and ripped up white pant style from Free People — the perfect, airy style for summer.

$128$100
Lulus White Fringe Hem Wide-Leg Pants
Lulus White Fringe Hem Wide-Leg Pants
Lulus
Lulus White Fringe Hem Wide-Leg Pants

Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these fringed pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this summer.

$54$45
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.

$128
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

Kick back and relax in the cutest linen (and breathable) pant — available to shop in four colors from Athleta.

$79
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.

$128
Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Pant
Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Pant
Topshop
Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Pant

Get your groove on with a stretchy, flared white pant style.

$41
Roxy Oceanside Pant
Roxy Oceanside Pant
Amazon
Roxy Oceanside Pant

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

$44$39
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These TikTok-loved jeans are available in a number of versatile colors.

$100$45
Good American '90s Jeans
Good American '90s Jeans
Good American
Good American '90s Jeans

Get an extra 20% off these nostalgic, '90s-inspired jeans at Good American with the promo code KOKO.

$149

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio

26 Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers For Summer 2022

TikTok Is Having a Meredith Blake Summer: Here’s How to Get the Look

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Levi's Jeans and Shorts on Amazon For Summer 2022

Spanx's Summer Sale Ends Today: Take an Extra 30% Off Leggings, Shapewear, Pants and More

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans — And They’re on Sale!

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid Love These Sustainable Jeans

Megan Fox's '90s-Inspired Jeans Are On Sale for 60% Off

Score Major Deals on Unique Pieces and Designer Brands From Verishop

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale Offers Up to 40% off These 10 Kits