With Memorial Day heralding the unofficial kickoff of summer, it's officially white pants season. While white pants are a wardrobe essential year-round, they've long been a cornerstone of summer fashion for their effortlessly cool and comfortable appeal.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and check out ET Shop's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.

Roxy Oceanside Pant Nordstrom Roxy Oceanside Pant From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make. $44 Shop Now

