The Best White Pants for Women to Wear This Summer — Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, Spanx and More

Best White Pants for Women 2022
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:47 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

The fashion gods have declared that the season of white pants is in full-swing.

With Memorial Day heralding the unofficial kickoff of summer, it's officially white pants season. While white pants are a wardrobe essential year-round, they've long been a cornerstone of summer fashion for their effortlessly cool and comfortable appeal.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and check out ET Shop's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your summer wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

$80 $61

Shop Now

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.

A&F Sloane Tailored Premium Linen Pant

A&F Sloane Tailored Premium Linen Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

A&F Sloane Tailored Premium Linen Pant

This 100% linen pant can be dressed up or down. We love that it comes in three lengths.

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Head to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.

Roxy Oceanside Pant

Roxy Oceanside Pant
Nordstrom

Roxy Oceanside Pant

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in White Wash

J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in White Wash
J.Crew

J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in White Wash

These high-rise jeans offer a slim, yet relaxed fit that'll have you feeling and looking your best this summer.

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant

Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants features wide-leg pant and pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.

$128 $90

Shop Now

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.

