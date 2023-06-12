Shopping

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear All Summer: Cariuma, Nike, Superga and More

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
white sneakers
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With summer fashion comes new summer shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our style just in time for summer vacations and outings. 

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of casual outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new summer dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out or you're looking to emulate looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This season, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups and high top canvas sneakers to splurges from popular designers such as Cariuma and Golden Goose. 

Shop the best white sneakers for women this summer below. 

Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather
Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather
Cariuma
Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather

Add a sustainable footwear option to your summer shoe collection, these white Cariuma sneakers are super comfortable and made with premium leather.

$139
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Amazon
Superga 2750 COTU Classic

The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.

$65$62
Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker
Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker

The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that clean white sneakers style. 

$110 AT NIKE
$110 AT AMAZON
Betsey Johnson Sidny Sneaker
Betsey Johnson Women's Sidny Sneaker
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Sidny Sneaker

Put a bit of glitz and glam into your everyday white sneaker with Betsey Johnson's pearl embellished Sidny sneaker.

$89
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65$50
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.

$75$60
M. GEMI The Palestra Alta
M. GEMI The Palestra Alta
M. GEMI
M. GEMI The Palestra Alta

Made by Italian artisans from genuine nappa leather, these platform sneaks are equal parts luxurious and practical. 

$248
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
Amazon
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.

$94
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker

Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer wardrobe. 

$140$114
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their summer look.

$70
Toms Alex Sneaker
Toms Alex Sneaker
TOMS
Toms Alex Sneaker

Don't miss your chance to grab this court-inspired sneaker from TOMS now that it's back in stock. 

$75
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
AllBirds
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners

Try on a pair of these breathable AllBirds sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look. 

$105
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker

These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.

$110
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$100$80
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe

This pair of cushioned tennis shoes from New Balance made from a combination of leather and mesh are comfortable enough for extended sessions of walking, training or whatever summer sport you want to try out.

$70
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Athleta
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker

Made for low-impact workouts both in and outside the gym, these athletic sneakers designed by Olympian Allyson Felix will have you sweating in style.

$150
Hoka Bondi SR
Hoka Bondi SR
Zappos
Hoka Bondi SR

Cult-favorite Hoka sneakers are one of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

$175
Puma Carina Sneaker
Puma Carina Sneaker
Amazon
Puma Carina Sneaker

This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.

$70$52
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker

Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.

$545
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker

Get in on the chunky platform trend with a pair of court-inspired Nike sneakers. 

$85
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers
ASOS
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers

If lace up sneakers aren't the look for you, try out these classic slip ons from Vans, now made with an ultra-trendy platform sole.

$65

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Shop the Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer

Run, Don't Walk: Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Save Up to 40% On Adidas Golf Apparel to Gift Dad This Father's Day

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

Save Up to 50% On Shoes and Activewear During the Adidas Summer Sale