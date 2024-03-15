Shop our top picks for white sneakers, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's favorite styles.
The start of spring 2024 is March 19 and many of us are refreshing our wardrobe and footwear for the new season. With spring fashion comes new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles along with timeless classics. We're upgrading our style just in time for our spring break getaways and outings.
The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of casual outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out or you're looking to emulate looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.
This season, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups and high top canvas sneakers to splurges from popular designers such as Cariuma and Golden Goose.
Shop the best white sneakers for women this spring below.
Cariuma Vallely White Premium Leather
Add a sustainable footwear option to your summer shoe collection with these white sneakers from Cariuma's line. The super comfortable sneaker is made with premium leather.
Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker
The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that clean white sneakers style.
Betsey Johnson Sidny Sneaker
Put a bit of glitz and glam into your everyday white sneaker with Betsey Johnson's pearl embellished Sidny sneaker.
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.
Veja V-10 Sneaker
Meghan Markle's favorite sneakers from the best-selling brand Veja offer the perfect amount of comfort and style perfect for any outfit.
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer wardrobe.
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for any teen looking to add some alternative flair to their everyday look.
Toms Alex Sneaker
Don't miss your chance to grab this court-inspired sneaker from TOMS now that it's back in stock for spring.
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
Try on a pair of these breathable AllBirds sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look.
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Made for low-impact workouts both in and outside the gym, these athletic sneakers designed by Olympian Allyson Felix will have you sweating in style.
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Hoka Bondi SR
Cult-favorite Hoka sneakers are one of the most comfortable shoes for athletes on the market now. Plus, they make the perfect addition to your running shoe collection.
Puma Carina Sneaker
This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.
