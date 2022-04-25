With new spring fashion comes new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our spring and summer style.

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new cute spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out its rubber sole or you're looking to emulate polished, casual looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This spring, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple spring shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups, white trainers, high top canvas sneakers, durable leather and splurges from popular designers like Oliver Cabell and Golden Goose. Shop the best white sneakers for women below.

Thousand Fell Lace Up Thousand Fell Thousand Fell Lace Up Give back to Mother Earth this spring with this stylish pair of lace up sneakers. Not only are the sneakers comfortable and breathable, but they're also 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished, and let them live another life. $120 Buy Now

Adidas Puremotion Shoes Adidas Adidas Puremotion Shoes A white running shoe with a pop of color. Enjoy the cloudfoam insole while exercising or when you find yourself on your feet all day. $70 $49 Buy Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Amazon Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $38 AND UP Buy Now

J.Crew Saturday Sneakers J.Crew J.Crew Saturday Sneakers Add a hint of shine to any outfit with these gold-embossed shoes (they even come with an extra pair of glitter laces, so you can switch things up for extra sparkle), now on sale. $98 $86 Buy Now

Puma Carina Sneaker DSW Puma Carina Sneaker Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist. $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds Teams Up With Adidas to Launch New Carbon-Neutral Sneaker

Save Over 50% on Swimsuits, Dresses & Sandals at J.Crew's Spring Sale

Sydney Sweeney's Platform UGG Slides Are A Spring Must-Have

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Spring 2022

The 22 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022

Cariuma's Celeb-Loved Sneakers Now Come in 3 New Colors for Spring

The Best Sandals for Spring 2022