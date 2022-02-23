The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

With new spring fashions come new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a white sneaker. This classic shoe has been a wardrobe mainstay for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our spring style.

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understandable — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new cute spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out its rubber sole or you're looking to emulate polished, casual looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This spring, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple spring shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups, white trainers, high top canvas sneakers, durable leather and splurges from popular designers like Oliver Cabell and Golden Goose. Want a tennis shoe? A slip-on white sneaker? This season, you can have and wear it all and be comfortable while doing so.

For those looking for an exclusive deal, we have great news. With the code ET25, readers can take $25 off any Thousand Fell Sneaker from now through Feb. 27. Shop these and all our other favorite white sneakers for this spring, summer and beyond below.

Thousand Fell Lace Up Thousand Fell Thousand Fell Lace Up Give back to Mother Earth this spring with this stylish pair of lace up sneakers. Not only are the sneakers comfortable and breathable, but they're also 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished, and let them live another life. Plus, right now with Code ET25, readers can take $25 off any Thousand Fell Sneakers until Feb. 27. $120 $95 Buy Now

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker Nordstrom Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that Nike style. $110 Buy Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Amazon Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $34 AND UP Buy Now

Puma Carina Sneaker DSW Puma Carina Sneaker Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist. $60 Buy Now

J.Crew Saturday Sneakers J.Crew J.Crew Saturday Sneakers Add a hint of shine to any outfit with these gold-embossed shoes (they even come with an extra pair of glitter laces, so you can switch things up for extra sparkle), now on sale. $98 $86 Buy Now

