Shopping

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best White Sneakers For Spring 2022
Nordstrom/Thousand Fell/Amazon

With new spring fashions come new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a white sneaker. This classic shoe has been a wardrobe mainstay for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our spring style.

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understandable — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new cute spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out its rubber sole or you're looking to emulate polished, casual looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This spring, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple spring shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups, white trainers, high top canvas sneakers, durable leather and splurges from popular designers like Oliver Cabell and Golden Goose. Want a tennis shoe? A slip-on white sneaker? This season, you can have and wear it all and be comfortable while doing so.

For those looking for an exclusive deal, we have great news. With the code ET25, readers can take $25 off any Thousand Fell Sneaker from now through Feb. 27. Shop these and all our other favorite white sneakers for this spring, summer and beyond below.

Thousand Fell Lace Up
Thousand Fell Lace Up
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell Lace Up
Give back to Mother Earth this spring with this stylish pair of lace up sneakers. Not only are the sneakers comfortable and breathable, but they're also 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished, and let them live another life. Plus, right now with Code ET25, readers can take $25 off any Thousand Fell Sneakers until Feb. 27.
$120$95
Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Lace-Up Sneakers
Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Lace-Up Sneakers
Macy's
Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Lace-Up Sneakers
Comfort is key in this pair of Kenneth Cole leather sneakers. And the round toe and metallic back stripe give the shoe an extra stylish pop.
$99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that Nike style.
$110
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Amazon
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
$34 AND UP
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Amazon
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.
$48 AND UP
Puma Carina Sneaker
Puma Carina Sneaker
DSW
Puma Carina Sneaker
Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.
$60
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
AllBirds
AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
Try on a pair of these breathable AllBird sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look. 
$98
Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85
Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85
Zappos
Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85
These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.
$75
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.
$525
Veja Women's Sneaker
Veja Women's Sneaker
Amazon
Veja Women's Sneaker
Give your feet the royal treatment in this calfskin leather pair favored by Meghan Markle.
$145 AND UP
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, which requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can feel and look good about wearing them.
$110
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
This pair cushioned tennis shoes from New Balance made from a combination of leather and mesh are comfortable enough for extended sessions of walking, training or whatever spring sport you want to try out.
$42 AND UP
Keds Triple Kick Platform Sneaker
Keds Triple Kick Platform Sneaker
DSW
Keds Triple Kick Platform Sneaker
Brighten up your spring wardrobe with this pair of low top canvas sneakers from Keds.
$60
J.Crew Saturday Sneakers
J.Crew Saturday Sneakers
J.Crew
J.Crew Saturday Sneakers
Add a hint of shine to any outfit with these gold-embossed shoes (they even come with an extra pair of glitter laces, so you can switch things up for extra sparkle), now on sale.
$98$86
Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Shoes
Pump up your kicks with these Adidas Stan Smith shoes, complete with ultra-cushioned platform sole, puffy tongue and perforated 3-stripe design.
$110
Toms Alex Sneaker
Toms Alex Sneaker
TOMS
Toms Alex Sneaker
Don't miss your chance to grab this court-inspired sneaker from TOMS now that it's back in stock. 
$75
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers
ShopBop
Vans Classic Slip On Platform Sneakers
If lace up sneakers aren't the look for you, try out these classic slip ons from Vans, now made with an ultra-trendy platform sole.
$55
Veronica Beard Hartley-2 Sneakers
Veronica Beard Hartley-2 Sneakers
ShopBop
Veronica Beard Hartley-2 Sneakers
Fight against chilly nights with this shearling-lined running shoe from Veronica Beard.
$295
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Athleta
Athleta Saysh One Sneaker
Made for low-impact workouts both in and outside the gym, these athletic sneakers designed by Olympian Allyson Felix will have you sweating in style.
$150
Oliver Cabell Low 1
Oliver Cabell Low 1
Oliver Cabell
Oliver Cabell Low 1
Enjoy these low top silhouette sneakers handcrafted from buttery Italian leather for a long-lasting, comfortable fit.
$235$199

RELATED CONTENT:

Spring Sandals: Check Out Pairs From Tory Burch, Steve Madden and More

Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Wear Coach's Spring Collection

20 Cute Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Our Picks

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

15 Stylish Spring Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season

Emma Chamberlain Styles the New PacSun Spring Swimwear Collection

 