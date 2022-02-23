The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day
With new spring fashions come new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a white sneaker. This classic shoe has been a wardrobe mainstay for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our spring style.
The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understandable — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new cute spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out its rubber sole or you're looking to emulate polished, casual looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.
This spring, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple spring shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups, white trainers, high top canvas sneakers, durable leather and splurges from popular designers like Oliver Cabell and Golden Goose. Want a tennis shoe? A slip-on white sneaker? This season, you can have and wear it all and be comfortable while doing so.
For those looking for an exclusive deal, we have great news. With the code ET25, readers can take $25 off any Thousand Fell Sneaker from now through Feb. 27. Shop these and all our other favorite white sneakers for this spring, summer and beyond below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Spring Sandals: Check Out Pairs From Tory Burch, Steve Madden and More
Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Wear Coach's Spring Collection
20 Cute Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Our Picks
10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More
15 Stylish Spring Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season
Emma Chamberlain Styles the New PacSun Spring Swimwear Collection