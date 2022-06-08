The Best Window Air Conditioners Deals on Amazon to Keep You Cool This Summer
Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but the warm weather has already arrived. While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has a ton of Prime Day-level deals on window AC units, including sales on top-rated brands like LG, GE, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Plus, some window-mounted air conditioners have coupons you can clip before you check out.
With any kind of electronic, there's a lot of technical jargon that you have to sift through — but you don't need to memorize even product detail to be able to enjoy some cold air from your new window air conditioner. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be to equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our fave air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.
Shop our picks for the best window air conditioning units on Amazon below.
Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms.
The GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner allows you to use the SmartHQ app to control the temperature of the AC unit. Turn on the Eco Mode to shut off the fan and compressor to save some energy and money.
This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this unit helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU, and the 6,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU options are all on sale as well.
With two different fan speeds and multiple different air vent directions, you can customize your airflow with this TCL window air conditioner. At 5,000 BTU, this air conditioner unit is perfect for bringing cold air into any small room.
Choose between two different fan speed options on this GE window air conditioner to keep your bedroom nice and cool all summer long.
Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit.
This Frigidaire unit is an air conditioner and dehumidifier built into one electronic. Use the remote control to navigate the multiple setting and fan speeds, then enjoy some cold air all season.
Dehumidify your room with this ultra-quiet air conditioner. The Della window air conditioner features an LED control panel, which is easy to navigate when you need to adjust the temperature at night. Otherwise, you can use the remote control or the Della app to change the setting on this window AC unit.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
