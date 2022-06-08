Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but the warm weather has already arrived. While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has a ton of Prime Day-level deals on window AC units, including sales on top-rated brands like LG, GE, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Plus, some window-mounted air conditioners have coupons you can clip before you check out.

With any kind of electronic, there's a lot of technical jargon that you have to sift through — but you don't need to memorize even product detail to be able to enjoy some cold air from your new window air conditioner. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be to equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our fave air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.

Shop our picks for the best window air conditioning units on Amazon below.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner Amazon Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this unit helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU, and the 6,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU options are all on sale as well. $179 $159 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022

This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon

The 19 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022

Sunday Riley's CEO Glow and Summer Skincare Essentials Are All On Sale

Hill House Dropped A New Collection of Nap Dresses Ready for Summer

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather