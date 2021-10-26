The Best Wine Advent Calendars and Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift
Let's be honest: Wine is just about the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for the holidays! If the moms, friends, newlyweds or dads in your life are wine connoisseurs, holiday wine advent calendars, wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item.
We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. In fact, you might want to pick up a subscription for a loved one and one for yourself!
Whether your wine-obsessed loved one celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah or any other traditional holiday, a festive wine advent calendar will undoubtedly make them smile (and reach for the bottle opener). Many wine retailers have launched their holiday wine advent calendars which offer 24 new wines to try (responsibly, of course).
From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine gift for every kind of wine drinker.
Below, our favorite wine advent calendars, wine subscription companies and wine clubs -- from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co.
Check out ET's ultimate holiday gift guide for more gifting ideas and see important holiday delivery deadlines amidst shipping delays.
Wine Advent Calendars
Wine Subscription Gifts
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season
This Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale
The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts