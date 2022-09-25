There are few better ways to get in the holiday spirit than by gifting yourself or someone you love with a present that gets opened for days or even weeks. The holidays are fast approaching and it's time to start thinking about Advent calendars to reveal surprise treats as we count down the days until Christmas 2022. Nowadays, Advent calendars go beyond the chocolates from your childhood to now feature candles, coffees, beauty products, and wine.

The best wine Advent calendars of 2022 feature reds, whites, rosé's, and sparkling wines to tailor your gifts to your loved one's tastes. These adult iterations of the multi-day gifting experience make great gifts for moms, dads, girlfriends, grandparents, and friends who appreciate wine. We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist.

Want to keep the wine coming? We recommend trying a wine club or subscription box that are also convenient to gift and won't break the bank. Many wine subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. If you want to find out what wine you like best, you could even do a taste test with your Advent calendar and then order a subscription for yourself.

A wine gift is perfect for any occasion, especially during the cozy seasons. From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a gift idea for every kind of wine drinker. Below, shop our favorite 2022 wine Advent calendars, subscriptions, and wine clubs for gifting this year.

The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2022

The Best Wine Club and Subscription Boxes in 2022

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. STARTING AT $60 Buy Now

90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free. STARTING AT $50 Buy Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. STARTING AT $90 Buy Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. STARTING AT $43 Buy Now

Winc Subscription Winc Winc Subscription If you know someone who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present he didn’t know he needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. STARTING AT $60 Buy Now

Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 Buy Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off your first shipment. STARTING AT $110 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That'll Ensure You Get Invited Back

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Care Packages and Subscription Boxes for 2022: Coffee, Snacks and More

34 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers -- Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Massage Guns & Device: Save up to 60% Off Deep Tissue Massage Guns

Save $600 on SoulCycle's At-Home Exercise Bike That Streams On-Demand Classes

The Best Personalized Gift That Dad Will Actually Use