The Best Wine Club to Gift for Wine Lovers
Let's be honest: Wine is the perfect gift for any occasion! But with Mother's Day coming up fast, now might be the time for the moms and mother figures in your life who love a glass of vino on an everyday basis.
Many wineries and tasting rooms continue to be closed right now, but wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item. For the wine lovers in your life, subscription boxes are a one-stop-shop destination that takes some of the stress out of finding the perfect gift.
We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask you a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.
From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine subscription box for every kind of wine drinker.
Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs -- from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co. -- to join as a treat or gift to a fellow wine drinker.
