The Best Wine Club to Gift for Wine Lovers for the Holidays
Give the gift of wine for the holidays! Many wineries and tasting rooms continue to be closed right now, but wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item.
Christmas is right around the corner, and many retailers are already rolling back prices ahead of Black Friday sales. For the wine lovers in your life, subscription boxes are a one-stop-shop destination that takes some of the stress out of holiday shopping.
We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask you a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.
From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine subscription box for every kind of wine drinker.
Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs -- from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co. -- to join as a holiday treat or gift to a fellow wine drinker.
RELATED CONTENT:
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Home Gifts
The Best 212 Christmas Gifts on Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands
The Best Flower Delivery Services
Beauty Advent Calendars 2020 -- GlossyBox, Diptyque & More
The Best Clothing Subscription Box
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts