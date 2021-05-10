Let's be honest: Wine is the perfect gift for any occasion! It's the perfect gift for the figures in your life who love a glass of vino on an everyday basis.

If the moms, friends, newly weds, or dads in your life are wine connoisseurs, wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item. For the wine lovers in your life, subscription boxes are a one-stop-shop destination that takes some of the stress out of finding the perfect mother's day gift.

We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask you a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. In fact, you might want to pick up a subscription for mom and one for yourself... to help you surprise her with a Mother's Day brunch, of course!

From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine subscription box for every kind of wine drinker.

Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs -- from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co. -- to join as a treat or gift to a fellow wine drinker.

Winc 3-Month Subscription Winc Winc 3-Month Subscription If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed. And if she's a rosé fanatic, the brand's Summer Water Societé is back for 2021. They're also running a promotion, get 4 bottles for $29.95! $150 AT WINC Buy Now

Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. This is a great gift idea for a socially distant birthday present. $60 AT VINE OH! Buy Now

Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Which Cellars Wine Club option speaks to you? Choose from international wines, sweet wines, West Coast wines, natural wines and more -- you can even do a single-bottle subscription. Customize your deliveries by number of shipments, frequency, start month and wine preference. Also cool: Through Cellars Wine's Give Back program, club members can pick a vetted nonprofit organization to support with 15% of their purchase at no extra cost. $29 AND UP AT CELLARS WINE CLUB Buy Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. $90 AND UP AT MARTHA STEWART WINE CO. Buy Now

90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free. Follow the company's Instagram account for new releases, virtual events and food pairing ideas. $50 AND UP AT 90+ CELLARS Buy Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. $90 AT FIRSTLEAF Buy Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. Plus, give holiday gifts of three shipments (or more) and The California Wine Club will add an extra gift shipment on us. $42 AND UP AT THE CALIFORNIA WINE CLUB Buy Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $10 off. $110 AND UP AT PLONK WINE CLUB Buy Now

NewAir Freestanding 28 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Fridge NewAir NewAir Freestanding 28 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Fridge Once you've sufficiently stocked up your wine collection, you'll of course need a chic place to keep it all perfectly chilled. This sleek stainless steel fridge holds 28 bottles and features dual temperature zones for red and white varietals. $430 AT NEWAIR Buy Now

