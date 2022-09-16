If you're thinking of a gift that will be perfect for anyone this holiday season — wine subscriptions and advent calendars are a great choice. They're not only a unique gift, they're easy to purchase, convenient to gift, won't break the bank, and better than any gift card you'll gift. Also, let's be honest: Wine is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for the holidays! Wine clubs, advent calendars, and wine subscription services make great gifts for moms, dads, grandparents, and friends who appreciate wine.

We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. If you want to find out what wine you like best, you can do a taste test with advent calendars and order a subscription for yourself and the mothers in your life!

Whether your wine-obsessed loved ones is celebrating a birthday or the holidays, a wine gift will undoubtedly make them smile (and reach for the bottle opener). From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine gift for every kind of wine drinker.

Below, our favorite wine subscription companies, advent calendars, and wine clubs for gifting — from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Wine Subscription and Advent Calendar Gifts

90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free. STARTING $50 AT 90+ CELLARS Buy Now

Winc Subscription Winc Winc Subscription If you know someone who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present he didn’t know he needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. STARTING $60 AT WINC Buy Now

Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 AT VINE OH! Buy Now

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. STARTING $90 AT MARTHA STEWART WINE CO. Buy Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. $90 AT FIRSTLEAF WINE CLUB Buy Now

Wine Insiders Advent Calendar Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Advent Calendar You'll find a different wine behind each door in this advent calendar. These fun-sized bottles can even be slipped into a stocking, made into an ornament, or shared as a last-minute gift.

$90 $80 Buy Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. STARTING $43 AT THE CALIFORNIA WINE CLUB Buy Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off. STARTING $110 AT PLONK WINE CLUB Buy Now

