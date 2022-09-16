The Best Wine Clubs, Subscriptions, and Advent Calendars to Gift for 2022
If you're thinking of a gift that will be perfect for anyone this holiday season — wine subscriptions and advent calendars are a great choice. They're not only a unique gift, they're easy to purchase, convenient to gift, won't break the bank, and better than any gift card you'll gift. Also, let's be honest: Wine is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for the holidays! Wine clubs, advent calendars, and wine subscription services make great gifts for moms, dads, grandparents, and friends who appreciate wine.
We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. If you want to find out what wine you like best, you can do a taste test with advent calendars and order a subscription for yourself and the mothers in your life!
Whether your wine-obsessed loved ones is celebrating a birthday or the holidays, a wine gift will undoubtedly make them smile (and reach for the bottle opener). From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine gift for every kind of wine drinker.
Below, our favorite wine subscription companies, advent calendars, and wine clubs for gifting — from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co.
Wine Subscription and Advent Calendar Gifts
This advent calendar is filled with 12 half-bottles of cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and rosé from renowned vineyards.
Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free.
If you know someone who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present he didn’t know he needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan.
The wine advent calendar includes three Brut Cuvée, three Brut Rosè, one Moscato Spumante, and one Pink Moscato. With twelve days of sparkling wine, you and your friends can start the holiday season off right.
Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks.
Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.
Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house.
You'll find a different wine behind each door in this advent calendar. These fun-sized bottles can even be slipped into a stocking, made into an ornament, or shared as a last-minute gift.
Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders.
For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off.
This highly-rated wine rack is small, durable, and requires no assembly. It'll make the perfect gift to any wine lover who doesn't have much counter space.
Throughout 24 nights, you'll sip and explore premium wines from Spain, Sicily, California, and beyond! With each opening of a new window, you'll discover varietals, including refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and fruity Pinotage.
A stainless steel wine bottle cooler option which features fingerprint resistance, a twin-cooling system, high-efficiency LED lighting and an overall sleek modern look.
Once you've sufficiently stocked up your wine collection, you'll of course need a chic place to keep it all perfectly chilled. This sleek stainless steel fridge holds 28 bottles and features dual temperature zones for red and white varietals.
In each box, you'll find twelve meticulously crafted glass tubes filled with world-class wines. The wines in these boxes are handpicked by certified Sommeliers and include vibrant whites, opulent reds, and even rosés.
For the ultimate wine lovers, complete your gift with this wine bottle & glass rack.
