The Best Wine Clubs to Gift This Father's Day That'll Arrive In Time
Father's Day is just days away and you may be searching for a gift for dad that will arrive in time — a wine subscription is a great choice. They're not only a unique gift, they're easy to purchase, convenient to gift, won't break the bank, and better than any gift card you'll give him. Also, let's be honest: Wine is just about the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Father's Day 2022! If the dads, grandfathers, father figures, and new dads in your life are wine connoisseurs, wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item to show your love and appreciation.
We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away. In fact, you might want to pick up a subscription for the mothers in your life and one for yourself!
Whether your wine-obsessed loved one celebrates Father's Day, a wine gift will undoubtedly make them smile (and reach for the bottle opener). From red wines like pinot noir, merlot, and cabernet, to white wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, rustic California wine and fancy fine wine imports from France, there’s a wine gift for every kind of wine drinker.
Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs for Father's Day — from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co.
Wine Subscription Gifts
If you know a father who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present he didn’t know he needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan.
Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine! When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free.
Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house.
Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.
Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks.
Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders.
For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Enter your email and receive $20 off.
This highly-rated wine rack is small, durable, and requires no assembly. It'll make the perfect gift to any wine lover who doesn't have much counter space. Even better, it'll come in time for Father's Day.
A stainless steel wine bottle cooler option which features fingerprint resistance, a twin-cooling system, high-efficiency LED lighting and an overall sleek modern look.
Once you've sufficiently stocked up your wine collection, you'll of course need a chic place to keep it all perfectly chilled. This sleek stainless steel fridge holds 28 bottles and features dual temperature zones for red and white varietals.
For the ultimate wine lovers, complete your gift with this wine bottle & glass rack.
RELATED CONTENT:
14 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive on Time
The Best Care Packages and Subscription Boxes for Father's Day 2022: Coffee, Snacks and More
16 Best Father's Day Food Gifts You Can Get In Time
The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
34 Father's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers -- Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso and More
This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon Ahead of Father's Day 2022
The 13 Best Father's Day Grill Deals 2022: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues
Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Get Dad This Year
25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love
Save $450 on Lululemon's The Mirror Smart Home Gym for Father's Day
Nordstrom Rack Has Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off — Shop Our 12 Picks
The Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads
The Best Personalized Gift That Dad Will Actually Use
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts
Best Lightweight Men's Jackets for Unpredictable Weather This Season