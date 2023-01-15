We're already halfway through the first month of 2023 and if a good night’s sleep was an area you wanted to improve on this year, a new mattress is the best way to start. With this weekend's MLK Day mattress sales, better sleep is less of an investment. Martin Luther King Day is all about honoring the life and achievements of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many retailers tend to offer massive deals over three-day holiday weekends, including mattress discounts from top brands like Nectar, Leesa, Casper and Cocoon by Sealy.

The task of finding the perfect place to sleep may seem daunting, but the good news is that if you've been looking to refresh your sleep setup, you can save hundreds on the best mattresses with today's sales. And we're here to help! Online mattress companies are fighting rising prices with major markdowns to get some much-needed relaxation and these sales aren't just on mattresses, but span bedding and sleep essentials, like weighted blankets and cooling sheets.

From memory foam to hybrid and organic options to mattresses-in-a-box, don't sleep on these MLK Day 2023 mattress sales to refresh your bed for less. Ahead, find all of the best deals on mattresses and bedding available right now.

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Take $450 off any of Amerisleep's award-winning mattresses with free delivery using the code AS450.

The Avocado Mattress New Year Sale is offering $200 off select organic mattresses. Use the code GREEN to save on Avocado's luxurious, non-toxic, Global Organic Textile Standard-certified mattresses.

Awara's sale is taking $300 off all mattresses with $499 in accessories included, for a total of $799 off.

During Birch's MLK Weekend Sale, you can get 25% off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Casper is offering 20% off all four of the brand's mattresses through January 17. Plus, you can save 10% on everything else from sheets to throw blankets and bed frames.

With Cocoon's January sale, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.

DreamCloud's biggest offer ever allows you to take 25% off of everything. If you want to bundle your mattress with cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, you can also save an additional $350.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 25% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,798 $899 Shop Now

The Helix MLK Weekend Sale is offering 25% off any mattress purchase with code WKND25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Layla is taking $150 off its Memory Foam Mattress and $200 off its Hybrid Mattress. You'll also get two free pillows with your Layla mattress.

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their Winter Sale.

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

The Mattress Firm sale is offering up to 60% off mattresses from top brands like Serta, Beautyrest and Sealy. Use the code ELEVATE to get a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $899 or more.

Nectar Sleep's Winter White Sale is taking 25% or more off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud. $500 of accessories are included with your mattress, so you'll also save on cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

Nolah is currently offering 30% off all mattresses for savings up to $700 during their extended New Year Sale. You'll also get two free pillows ($198 value) for a total savings of nearly $900.

Experience restorative sleep this season with up to $400 off a new Purple Plus mattress, and $500 off an adjustable base.

Save 15% off Saatva mattress orders of $1,000 or more.

Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva's adjustable mattress not only has 50 precise firmness settings on both sides, but is also breathable & cooling for those who sleep hot. This mattress is the best of both worlds: luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support. $3,595 $3,055 Shop Now

Sealy's is offering a $200 instant gift when you purchase any mattress set, including their most popular Posturemedic mattress.

The Tempur-Pedic MLK Weekend mattress sale save you 30% on on Breeze closeout models. Get Tempur-Pedic's game-changing cooling technology at closeout prices and 40% off TEMPUR-Adapt Toppers.

For a wide selection of mattress markdowns, check out the Wayfair Fresh Start Sale. Mattresses, foundations, and even air mattresses are marked down up to 70% off with prices starting at just $22.

