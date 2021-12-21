Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, end-of-year discounts on top mattress brands that are available to shop now and that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. Major mattress brands from Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm are ending the year with incredible markdowns -- so that you can close out 2021 on a high note and look forward to more nights of great sleep in the New Year.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale -- there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress brands with major end-of-year deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses to help you find the right mattress for 2022 -- without the hassle of going to a mattress store. We've been watching them for months and these are the mattress deals worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

We're looking forward to better nights of sleep in the New Year. Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite brands you can shop and save on now. In need of more life inspiration for your 2022 resolutions? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out our New Year, New You guide for everything you'll need to meet (and slay) your goals for 2022 and beyond.

The Best Mattress Deals

Amerisleep

The Cyber Month sale is still extended with $300 off the most popular Amerisleep mattresses using the code CM300.

Shop Amerisleep

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $125 on the Hybrid mattress, with up to 1,414 pocketed support coils arranged in 5 zones, or Latex mattress with code HOLIDAY and save $300 on an Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code JOYFUL until January 10.

Shop Avocado

Awara Sleep

Awara's Celebrate Snow Sale is taking $200 off all mattresses and including $499 worth of free accessories until December 26.

Shop Awara

Birch

Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code CMSALE400.

Shop Birch

Brooklyn Bedding

Save 50% on sheets and 20% on mattresses, including their most popular Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress with code GIFT20 until December 21.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Mattress

Give the gift of sleep with up to 50% off bedding, 20% off pillows, and 10% off everything else at Casper. You can also save up to 50% at Casper's Last Call Sale. Make sure to order by December 15 to get your gifts by December 24.

Shop Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Check out Cocoon's biggest offer ever at their Early Holiday Savings event. Get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until December 23.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud

During DreamCloud's Most Wonderful Sale of the Year, you can save $200 off your mattress purchase plus get $499-worth of accessories for free right now until Dec. 31.

Shop DreamCloud

Layla Sleep

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is $200 off and the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off until December 31.

Shop Layla

Leesa

Leesa is offering 15% off select mattresses, like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend mattresses.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm’s year-end sale is happening now and is the perfect time to save up to 45% off mattresses and bedding now, including brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more.

Shop Mattress Firm

Molecule

Enjoy 20% off mattresses, bedding, and pillows at Molecule’s sitewide sale with code HOLIDAY2021.

Shop Molecule

Nectar Sleep

Shop Nectar's Winter Slumberland Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free, until December 26.

Shop Nectar

Nolah

Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of $947 at Nolah's Happy Holiday Sale through December 22.

Shop Nolah

Puffy

Get $300 off mattresses as well as 2 free pillows, a mattress protector, & sheets worth up to $455 for free with every mattress.

Shop Puffy

Saatva

Save up to $450 off your total mattress purchase through December 23.

Shop Saatva

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's Holiday Savings Event and use code 300FREE to get $300 in free accessories with your mattress set purchase.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Wayfair

Check out mattresses starting at $130 with sales on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

Shop Wayfair

Tuft & Needle

Save 20% on an Original, Mint, and Hybrid Tuft & Needle mattress, and 20% on gifts like quilts and sheet sets.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Once you've got your chosen mattress, you'll need to dress it!

