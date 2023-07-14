Spoiler alert! Proceed with caution if you haven't seen the series finale of The Blacklist.

After 10 seasons and 218 episodes, Raymond Reddington's story has finally come to a close. Thursday night, the two-hour series finale of the hit NBC show, The Blacklist, wrapped up the James Spader-led crime drama with both endearing and shocking moments, including two major deaths.

The show, which began back in 2013, is no stranger to killing off major characters, including lead Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold), Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert), and many more throughout the seasons.

Thursday night proved no exception as Red (Spader) continued to evade the FBI. Congressman Arthur Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) is running an investigation to find Red and suspects the task force is trying to help the elusive criminal.

Convinced that Red's friend and former right hand man, Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), is once again helping him, Hudson shoots Dembe in the neck as Blacklist fans everywhere undoubtedly scream at their TVs. That's all the incentive Red needs to shoot Hudson in the head, taking the finale's first (deserving) victim.

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Of course, Red gets Dembe to a hospital and gives him a blood transfusion of his own blood to help save his life -- because these two are best friend goals.

Though Red skedaddles before Dembe wakes up, he is significantly weakened. The team traces Red to Spain and Agent Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) goes after him.

In the end, Red faces death head-on, literally, as he stands down a bull, who charges at him. The episode cuts to Agent Ressler in a helicopter searching the countryside for Red. When he locates him, he touches down only to find Red's mangled body lying in a field. A few feet away, Ressler sees Red's signature hat and cleans it off before gently placing it on the criminal's head in a final sign of respect.

The series finale of The Blacklist is currently streaming on Peacock. The first nine seasons of The Blacklist are also streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Blacklist' Season 8 Bloopers: James Spader and His Co-Stars Goof Off on Set (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Blacklist' Series Finale: Red Asks for 'No More Favors' in Last Con

'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler's Past Skeletons Resurface

NBC's 'The Blacklist' to End With Season 10

Related Gallery