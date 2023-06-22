Diego Klattenhoff put on the director's hat for the latest episode of The Blacklist.

The series star helmed Thursday's episode, titled "Wormwood," which follows Red's attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families taking a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, which sees Ressler's past resurfacing, including his relationship with the late Liz Keen, as his skeletons come to light.

Additionally, ET also debuts exclusive first look photos of Klattenhoff taking charge as director of the episode as he leads his castmates James Spader, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and others on set.

Will Hart/NBC

Will Hart/NBC

Will Hart/NBC

NBC announced in February that The Blacklist was ending after the 10th season.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said at the time. "It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

"We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters," he continued. "We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CNTENT:

NBC's 'The Blacklist' to End With Season 10

'Blacklist': Will Liz's Death Be Avenged? Watch the Finale Sneak Peek

'The Blacklist': Cooper Surprises Aram With Task Force Promotion

'The Blacklist' Finale Sneak Peek: Ressler Is Dead-Set on Capturing the Man Responsbile for Liz's Death (Exclu This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery