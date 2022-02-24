The Celeb-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Back in Stock Today

With the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated its mask guidelines last month, KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.

The celebrity-loved brand just restocked its popular KN95 masks for children. Evolvetogether's breathable and disposable mask styles are composed of a 6-ply technology, with hypoallergenic and latex-free materials that offer added protection, according to the retailer. The kids styles with no-tug ear loops help keep the most active (and picky) children comfy and protected.

Everyone from Angelina Jolie and Ariana Grande, to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Garner have been spotted in their own unique masks, including the KN95 styles, from the brand — and for good reason. These stylish, celeb-loved face masks are back in stock in every color. And since protective masks have proven to be the accessory of the moment, now's the perfect time to stock up. Ahead, shop the face masks loved by Hollywood's biggest stars.

Jennifer Garner

The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, rocking the now back-in-stock KN95 black mask.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The model has been seen in multiple versions of the brand's everyday masks. Get the 30-pack or 7-pack.

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

While spotted filming on the set of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same classic black Evolvetogether KN95 face mask as Garner's.

Gotham/GC Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been seen in Evolvetogether's celeb-loved face masks on a number of occasions.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Angelina Jolie

Jolie stuck to her classically elegant style with this white mask from Evolvetogether -- which is made for "crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies," according to to the retailer.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

