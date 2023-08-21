After months of this summer's heat and humidity, your skin is likely due for some TLC. Luckily, there's a pocket-size skincare tool used by Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore on sale right now.

The celeb-favorite Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand is $50 off at Amazon. Combining four different types of technology — microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth and facial massage — in one convenient tool, the Solawave Wand delivers an at-home facial for healthy, glowing skin.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Jennifer Coolidge noted she "loves this vibration wand. It's like the [jade] roller except it does the work for you. It's actually got a battery in it and I really like that," she explained. "There's a glow for your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon."

The Last of Us and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal got red carpet-ready for the 2023 Oscars with the Solawave Wand. Celebrity groomer Courtney Ullrich-Mooney gave Instagram a look into Pascal's Academy Awards prep. “It’s a great companion to a skin care regimen that’s focused on a natural look and helps to keep skin looking healthy. I like to prep his skin with an oil prior to utilizing the Solawave wand. It’s great that it only adds 5 minutes into our routine, and the results are amazing,” says Ullrich-Mooney.

On the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy was absolutely glowing. Fahy's makeup artist Emily Chang revealed she prepped the star's skin with the Solawave Skincare Wand and Renew Complex Activating Serum. The brand suggests coupling the skincare tool with the serum's boosting power to de-puff the skin, smooth fine lines, fade marks, increase sun protection and leave you looking radiant.

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, her makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared that before applying Fox's makeup, she used the Solawave wand. "It helps to depuff and brighten the skin instantly and has even more results with continuous use. I travel everywhere with mine," Kristina said.

According to Solawave, the two products work in tandem, using "state of the art dermatologic technologies and ingredients" to give your healthy skin an instant boost, making it a popular skin prep choice for complexion-savvy stars like Reese Witherspoon, who used Solawave to get ready for the 2022 SAG Awards. This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's makeup artist prepped her skin for the Emmys with the wand as well. Chamberlain's makeup artist shared she used the "best beauty prep tool" on the YouTube personality's skin for the Met Gala.

Effective on all skin types, the wand works by using low voltage energy across the skin's barrier to improve the appearance of fine lines and aging. With an optimal range of LED light and small vibrations, your skin's natural radiance is promoted, all while getting a soothing, gentle massage that your skin will love.

Nicole Kidman's makeup artist spoke to The Zoe Report about how she preps Kidman's famous complexion for a night on the red carpet. According to the interview, Kidman used the wand in combination with a Seratopical Super Booster Serum with CBD in order to increase circulation, hydration, moisture and skin vibrancy before stepping out at the Being the Ricardos premiere.

Its results have also made a fan out of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who uses the SolaWave wand in her daily routine. She revealed to Story + Rain the results were so fast-acting that "everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'" after only using the wand for two weeks. If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is.

Right now, save big on the skin-tightening Solawave red light therapy facial wand at Amazon.

