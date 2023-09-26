When the temperatures outside start to drop, there's no time of the year quite as exciting as beauty Advent calendar season. For beauty lovers, it's the first sign that Christmas is coming. While many Advent calendars have started hitting the shelves, Cult Beauty's made us stop and do a double take.

The highly anticipated Cult Beauty Advent calendar for 2023 has officially launched and it was well worth the wait. Retailing for $280 but worth over $1,300, the Christmas countdown is overflowing with beauty icons, from under-the-radar heroes to makeup's biggest names and everything in between. Inside the drawers, there are 39 beauty treats — 20 of which are full-sized.

Standouts from the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar are cult-favorites from Augustinus Bader, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Summer Fridays and so much more. From Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston-approved moisturizer, this is Cult Beauty's biggest and best holiday gift yet.

As hard as it is going to be to resist opening all the doors at once, this highly coveted calendar even included seven special beauty treats waiting specifically for Christmas Day. To make matters even more exciting, there's also three Golden Tickets hidden within Cult Beauty's calendars. If you are lucky enough to find one, each is wroth $1,000 pounds or $1,216 in Cult Beauty credit for a beauty spree of a lifetime.

The Cult Beauty Advent calendar is available to shop now, but you'll need to be quick as this is one we definitely expect to sell out fast.

RELATED CONTENT: