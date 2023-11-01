Sales & Deals

The Cult-Favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker Is Over $130 Off at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:45 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with the GE Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker.

There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of GE Profile’s viral countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $131 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $448

Shop Now

The original version of the viral nugget ice maker is also on sale for nearly 20% off. Amazon is offering $79 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact appliances look sleek on your kitchen counter or as part of your home bar.

GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Never run out of nugget ice thanks to a large capacity ice maker that makes one pound of fresh ice per hour and holds up to 3 pounds at a time.

$449 $370

Shop Now

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL

Dubbed the 2XL version of the GE Profile Opal Countertop ice maker, this machine can churn out 24 pounds of ice per day and comes with a one-gallon water tank. 

$679 $538

Shop Now

