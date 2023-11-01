There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of GE Profile’s viral countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $131 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

The original version of the viral nugget ice maker is also on sale for nearly 20% off. Amazon is offering $79 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact appliances look sleek on your kitchen counter or as part of your home bar.

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: