Tired of spending so much on leggings? We’ve found a pair you’ll love for far less.
Leggings that cost $100 have become commonplace, but Amazon’s top-selling Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings strike that perfect mix of comfort, support and versatility — all while being super affordable. If you don’t already live in leggings, these fan-favorites are on sale for just $20 on Amazon.
Down from $30, the buttery-soft Colorfulkoala leggings are 33% off and come in a variety of 28 different colors. Whether you're working out, lounging at home, or running errands, you just may want to snag more than one pair at this price.
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Boasting more than 36,000 five-star reviews, the Colorfulkoala leggings are equipped with a supportive waistband, opaque four-way stretch and light-as-air fabric. Many Amazon shoppers compare these affordable leggings to the lululemon Align leggings with the same feel for a fraction of the cost.
Reviewers rave that they're "comfortable and majorly flattering." One shopper who trains often wrote, "These are my go-to tights for EVERYDAY. They are easy to pair with any sort of top to make sure you look and feel great each day time you put them on!"
Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Colorfulkoala activewear, all available on Amazon. From leggings with pockets to a longline sports bra that looks just like the lululemon Align tank top, consider your workout wardrobe stocked for 2024.
Colorfulkoala Women's Longline Sports Bra
This tank top has a sports bra layered underneath for plenty of support during low to medium-impact exercise.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts
Colorfulkoala's High-Waisted Biker Shorts are crafted from a buttery soft and stretch fabric for all-day comfort.
Colorfulkoala Women's Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra
"Love this top," an Amazon reviewer says. "It's really soft and stretchy, but I feel secure and comfortable in it. It's a really great top for low-impact workouts or just for lounging, but you could also dress it up a bit with a sweater if you wanted!"
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Pattern Leggings
Designed to complement your curves and flatter your figure, these leggings even have a hidden waistband pocket for your essentials.
Colorfulkoala Women's Compression Sports Bra
For higher-impact workouts, opt for this compressive sports bra equipped with removable pads.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season.
Colorfulkoala Dreamlux High Waisted Flared Leggings
These affordable flared leggings have a high-waisted fit and zippered pockets. Find them in 10 colors and two lengths.
