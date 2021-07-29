It’s not quite a fairy godmother personally coming to make you over for the ball, but Casetify and Disney are teaming up to help give your phone a Disney Princess makeover with the limited-edition Be Your Own Princess tech accessories line. With cases and accessories ranging from Airtag holders to Apple Watch bands, the Be Your Own Princess line features designs inspired by all your favorite Disney royalty, including Cinderella, Jasmine, Tiana, Ariel, Belle, Mulan and a few of their friends.

Prices in this delightful collection range from $35 to $75, and the Disney magic-infused-line includes Casetify best-sellers such as the protective Glitter Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, the Mirror Case and the recently-launched Ultra Compostable Case, so your phone can be as protected as you wish.

Here are 12 of the cutest cases and accessories from Casetify’s Be Your Own Princess Line!

Ariel Stickermania Case Casetify Ariel Stickermania Case The Ariel Stickermania case is available as the Impact, Ultra Impact or Glitter case, and in a variety of colors. It sports a sticker-style design featuring Ariel and a few of her friends. $45 AND UP Buy Now

Cinderella Mirror Case Casetify Cinderella Mirror Case This Cinderella Mirror Case is available in a MagSafe compatible form, so you can use wireless charging and make sure your adorably-adorned phone doesn’t die before the clock strikes midnight. $50 AND UP Buy Now

Mulan Custom Case Casetify Mulan Custom Case You can customize this charming Mulan case, available as an Ultra Compostable case, with your own name! $50 AND UP Buy Now

Tiana Stickermania Case Casetify Tiana Stickermania Case The Tiana Stickermania case features a few of Tiana’s favorite things, including her beloved frog prince, some delicious looking beignets and a few souvenirs from New Orleans. It’s available in the Impact, Ultra Impact and Glitter cases. $45 AND UP Buy Now

Jasmine Custom Case Casetify Jasmine Custom Case For anyone who particularly identifies with Princess Jasmine, you can add your own name to this compostable case! $50 AND UP Buy Now

