The Cutest iPhone Cases from Casetify's Limited-Edition Disney Princess Collection
It’s not quite a fairy godmother personally coming to make you over for the ball, but Casetify and Disney are teaming up to help give your phone a Disney Princess makeover with the limited-edition Be Your Own Princess tech accessories line. With cases and accessories ranging from Airtag holders to Apple Watch bands, the Be Your Own Princess line features designs inspired by all your favorite Disney royalty, including Cinderella, Jasmine, Tiana, Ariel, Belle, Mulan and a few of their friends.
Prices in this delightful collection range from $35 to $75, and the Disney magic-infused-line includes Casetify best-sellers such as the protective Glitter Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, the Mirror Case and the recently-launched Ultra Compostable Case, so your phone can be as protected as you wish.
Here are 12 of the cutest cases and accessories from Casetify’s Be Your Own Princess Line!
