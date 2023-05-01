Less than two weeks after it debuted on Netflix, The Diplomat has been renewed for season 2. The political drama starring Keri Russell has quickly captured the attention of audiences.

With 57.48 million hours viewed in just the first weekend, the series quickly topped Netflix's weekly global top 10 English-language series list.

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat is described by Netflix as "a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

Season 1 follows a newly appointed U.S. Ambassador for the United Kingdom named Kate Wyler (Russell), who finds herself trying to diffuse an international crisis while also surviving her marriage to fellow diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

"I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot," Russell shared in a statement to Tudum, while Cahn added, "We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it's a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We're so glad we get to do it again!"

Additional details and information about season 2 will be revealed at a later time.

The Diplomat, meanwhile, marks Russell's first major TV series since The Americans ran for six seasons, from 2013 to 2018. In recent months, she's returned to both the big screen and small, with a starring role in the hit film, Cocaine Bear, and a guest-starring appearance on the Apple TV+ drama, Extrapolations.

RELATED CONTENT

Keri Russell Talks Potential Return to 'Star Wars' and Working on 'Cocaine Bear' (Exclusive)

'The Diplomat' Trailer: Keri Russell Is Trying to Stop a War and Survive Her Marriage

Keri Russell Shares Her Daughter's Reaction to Watching 'Felicity' for the First Time

Related Gallery