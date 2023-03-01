The Face-Sculpting Device Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Is On Sale for 20% Off
Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Now during the NuFace Friends and Family Sale, you can get NuFace facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums for 20% off with no promo code needed at checkout.
The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.
We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.
The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go.
When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.
Ahead, elevate your spring skincare routine and get 20% off the best NuFace deals available right now before the sale ends Monday, March 6.
This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time.
Tone, lift, and contour your facial muscles with the Trinity Microcurrent Device, while targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and mouth with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment.
Unlock NuFACE's app-exclusive 3-Depth Technology to target your skin and muscles with custom treatments on-the-go. The new, smart microcurrent skincare regimen gives your face a toned, contoured appearance over time.
In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift.
We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas.
This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration.
This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.
