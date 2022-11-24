Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Now during NuFace Black Friday sale, you can get NuFace facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums for 25% off with no promo code needed at checkout.

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

NuFACE Trinity NuFace NuFACE Trinity We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $254 Buy Now

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.

Ahead, shop the best NuFace Black Friday Deals available right now.

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $299 Shop Now

